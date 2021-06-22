Prime Day 2021 is almost over, but that doesn't mean the deals have dried up completely — there's still a few hours to save big on all kinds of tech goodies. Here are 15 of our favorite deals you can still score right now.

$10 Amazon credit with $40 gift card purchase

It's not strictly a tech deal, but if you spend $40 on Amazon gift cards before the end of the day, you'll get a $10 credit added to your account. You can read the full terms and conditions here.

OnePlus 8: $350 off

In possibly the biggest Prime Day tech deal of the year, the OnePlus 8 is a full half off MSRP at just $349. Sporting a Snapdragon 865 and a 90Hz display, you'll have a tough time finding a better phone for the price. For more, read our full review.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $121 off

The Galaxy S20 FE does a lot of things right, from its excellent 120Hz OLED display to its snappy performance. You can read our full review here. At $479, it's cheaper than it's ever been.

Fitbit Sense: $30 off

The Sense is Fitbit's flagship smartwatch. It's got all kinds of sensors: it can track steps and sleep, of course, but also read your blood oxygen saturation and even purportedly measure your stress levels (for what that's worth). Its case is also stainless steel, which is a nice touch. You can get one for $199 today — a far cry from the $329 it cost when we reviewed it.

Samsung Galaxy S21: $100 off

As one of the last remaining "small" flagship phones, Samsung's Galaxy S21 holds a special place in my heart. But even if you're not vehemently anti-big phone, there's still a lot to love here: its cameras are solid, and performance is excellent thanks to its top-shelf Snapdragon 888 processor. (For our full thoughts, check out the review here.) You can get one for $600 while Prime Day lasts.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $30 off

Sony's WH-1000XM4 rank among the best noise-canceling headphones in the world with great audio quality and ANC. They also make notable improvements over the XM3s that came before them, like on-ear detection for auto-play/pause. We love 'em. They're $248 on Amazon today, which is $30 off what you'd normally pay.

55" Vizio OLED TV: $300 off

Did you know that mid-range TV champ Vizio makes OLED models now? Well, it does, and like most products Vizio sells, they're eminently fairly priced. The 55" model normally goes for an already-not-bad $1,300, but today, you can cop one for a cool grand at Best Buy. If that's not big enough, you can get the 65" for $500 more.

Fire HD 10 (2021): $70 off

You probably know more or less what you're getting into with a Fire tablet, but Amazon's newest Fire HD 10 is crazy cheap today, starting at just 80 bucks. If you want to grab your kid a tablet today, this might just be the one.

2020 M1 MacBook Air: $50 off

Yeah, I know, 50 bucks off a product that costs nearly a thousand isn't much of a discount. But Apple stuff never goes on sale, and the M1 MacBook Air is widely lauded as one of the better laptops available today. You can pick one up for $900.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: About $95 off

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is just about the best Android tablet money can buy — and right now, it's not as much money as usual! Until the end of the day, it starts at $655 for the 128-gig model. To get a better sense of what you're in for with the Tab S7+, you can check out our full review.

Roomba i4+: $250 off

iRobot's been in the robo-vac game for years, and it's still making some of the best models you can buy. The i4+ comes with a canister in its base that automatically empties the vacuum's tank after a cleaning — which means that you might not even need to think about your vacuum for weeks at a time. At today's $400, it's a whopping $250 off.

Amazon Echo (4th gen): $40 off

Amazon's most recent Echo speaker, the spherical fourth generation, may have a bit of a polarizing design, but it sounds great and has both 3.5-millimeter auxiliary output and input — something the Nest Audio sorely lacks. You can get one for $60 today.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 off

Most of Amazon's Fire TV products are pretty affordable most of the time, but there's nothing wrong with saving money. The Fire TV Stick 4K was already a cheap way to get 4K content on your 4K screen, and it's even cheaper today at half off.

Nest Wifi router 2-pack: $90 off

Amazon doesn't stock Nest Wifi bundles that include the non-router points (because the points double as Google Assistant speakers), but it does have a two-pack of full-on Nest Wifi routers for $209 today. You can see our Nest Wifi review here.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $22 off

It's technically the European model and may or may not include a manufacturer warranty — but this region-free Switch Lite will play all your US-market games and includes both a 90-day retailer warranty and a European-to-American power adapter. At $178, it's about $22 less than you'd normally pay.

Believe it or not, there are even more deals still available. If you're fast, you might be able to catch them. Check out our list of the 100 best Prime Day deals for more.