This story was originally published and last updated

Samsung once again released this month's security patch a little early, with the June update first rolling out internationally toward the end of May. Now it's reaching several devices in the US, including the Note20, S20, and more.

The update has finally arrived for the S21 series, much later in the month than you'd expect for the most recent flagship. Despite the June patch hitting global units at the end of last month, it reached very few countries. While we haven't seen any issues, SamMobile reports that Samsung has released three separate June builds this month. Perhaps there were problems in the first two, and now that the third has fixed things, we'll see wider adoption.

Galaxy S10 series

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS5GUE3, released June 18th
    • Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS5GUE3, released June 18th
    • Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS5GUE3, released June 18th
    • Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRS6FUE3, released June 18th

Galaxy S20 series

  • AT&T
    • S20: G981USQS2DUE2, released June 11th
    • S20+: G986USQS2DUE2, released June 11th
    • S20 Ultra: G988USQS2DUE2, released June 11th
    • S20 FE 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G781USQS4DUE1, released June 15th
  •  Verizon
    • S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQS2DUE2, released June 9th
    • S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQS2DUE2, released June 9th
    • S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQS2DUE2, released June 9th
    • S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQS3DUE2, released June 17th
  •  Unlocked
    • S20: G98xU1UES2DUE2, released June 7th
    • S20+: G98xU1UES2DUE2, released June 7th
    • S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2DUE2, released June 7th
  • T-Mobile
    • S20: G981U1UES2DUE2, released June 11th
    • S20+: G986USQS2DUE2, released June 11th
    • S20 Ultra: G988USQS2DUE2, released June 11th
    • S20 FE: G781USQS4DUE1, released June 16th

Galaxy S21 Series

  • Verizon
    • S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUF5, released June 22nd
    • S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUF5, released June 22nd
    • S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU4AUF5, released June 22nd

Galaxy Note9

  • T-Mobile
    • Note9: N960USQS8FUE3, released June 11th
  • Verizon
    • Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUE3, released June 14th
  • AT&T:
    • Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUE3, released June 16th

Galaxy Note10 series

  • Verizon
    • Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS6FUE3, released June 8th
    • Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS6FUE3, released June 8th
  •  Unlocked
    • Note10: N970USQS6FUE3, released June 7th
    • Note10+: N975USQS6FUE3, released June 7th
  • T-Mobile
    • Note10: N970USQS6FUE3, released June 11th
    • Note10+: N975USQS6FUE3, released June 11th
  • AT&T
    • Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS6FUE4, released June 16th
    • Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS6FUE4, released June 16th

Galaxy Note20 series

  • AT&T
  •  Verizon
    • Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS2DUE2, released June 8th
  • Unlocked
    • Note20: N98xU1UES2DUE1, released June 8th
    • Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE4, released June 16th
  • T-Mobile
    • Note20: N981USQS2DUE4, released June 14th
    • Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE4, released June 15th

Galaxy Z series

  • AT&T
    • Z Flip: F700USQS4DUE1, released June 7th
    • Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS1DUE3, released June 16th
  • Unlocked
    • Z Flip 5G: F707USQS2CUE1, released June 13th
    • Z Fold2: F916USQS1DUE3, released June 18th
  • T-Mobile
    • Z Flip 5G: F707USQS2CUE1, released June 11th
    • Z Fold2: F916USQS1DUE3, released June 17th
  • Verizon
    • Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS1DUE3, released June 15th

Galaxy A series

  • Sprint
    • A50: A505USQUCDUE4, released June 14th
  • Verizon
    • A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQUCDUE4, released June 22nd

New Devices

The June patch has continued to reach more devices, including the Verizon S21 series, Z Fold2, A50, and S10 range, as well as several phones from AT&T.