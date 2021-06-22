This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung once again released this month's security patch a little early, with the June update first rolling out internationally toward the end of May. Now it's reaching several devices in the US, including the Note20, S20, and more.
The update has finally arrived for the S21 series, much later in the month than you'd expect for the most recent flagship. Despite the June patch hitting global units at the end of last month, it reached very few countries. While we haven't seen any issues, SamMobile reports that Samsung has released three separate June builds this month. Perhaps there were problems in the first two, and now that the third has fixed things, we'll see wider adoption.
Galaxy S10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS5GUE3, released June 18th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS5GUE3, released June 18th
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS5GUE3, released June 18th
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRS6FUE3, released June 18th
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- Verizon
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
Galaxy S21 Series
- Verizon
Galaxy Note9
- T-Mobile
- Note9: N960USQS8FUE3, released June 11th
- Verizon
- Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUE3, released June 14th
- AT&T:
- Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUE3, released June 16th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
- AT&T
Galaxy Note20 series
- AT&T
- Note20: N981USQS2DUE2, released June 7th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE2, released June 7th
- Verizon
- Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS2DUE2, released June 8th
- Unlocked
- Note20: N98xU1UES2DUE1, released June 8th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE4, released June 16th
- T-Mobile
- Note20: N981USQS2DUE4, released June 14th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE4, released June 15th
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
- Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS1DUE3, released June 15th
Galaxy A series
- Sprint
- A50: A505USQUCDUE4, released June 14th
- Verizon
- A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQUCDUE4, released June 22nd
The June patch has continued to reach more devices, including the Verizon S21 series, Z Fold2, A50, and S10 range, as well as several phones from AT&T.
