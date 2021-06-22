The 2020 Nest Thermostat is Google's budget solution for controlling heating and cooling in your home, but it was still rather expensive at its introductory price of $130. Amazon already undercut the $100 mark earlier this year when it sold the thermostat for $99, but if you missed that deal, you can now get it a tad cheaper. During Prime Day 2021, the Sand-colored Nest Thermostat only costs $95 ($35 off), while other colors are available for $99 again.

In our review, we've come to like the thermostat for its easy setup and the firm integration with the rest of your Google-powered smart home, robust scheduling and voice control options, and its reliability. Sure, you're not getting the same premium features and the great look and feel provided by the Nest Learning Thermostat, but it also runs you more than double the cost of its budget sibling.

You can get the Sand-colored 2020 Nest Thermostat right now on Amazon for $95, while the other variants go for $99. If you'd like to know what else Prime Day 2021 has in store for you, be sure to check out our deals roundup, too.