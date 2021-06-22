How's your Prime Day been? Grab any good deals? Here's one you may be interested in: Amazon wants to give you 10 bucks to spend on anything on the site. All you have to do is buy $40 in Amazon gift cards.

To get your virtual tenner, all you have to do is click a button (here) and enter code GCPRIME2021 during checkout while you're buying at least $40 on an Amazon gift card. You can also click the aforementioned button and reload your own balance by $40 or more. Note you can only use the credit on items sold by Amazon itself — but considering Amazon sells everything under the sun, you're still free to use your $10 on just about anything.

You'll get your $10 two days after your gift card purchase. This promotion ends when Prime Day ends — that's midnight tonight, Pacific time. Use the links in the preceding paragraph to take advantage.

For more Prime Day savings, be sure to check out our continuously updated list of the 100 best deals here.