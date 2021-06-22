Prime Day is always the best time of the year to pick up any of Amazon's gadgets, be it a new Fire TV Stick or a budget Fire tablet. If you're looking to get Alexa in every room in your house, nearly every Echo device is on sale through the end of today, including some of the latest smart speakers, smart displays, and more.

Let's kick off with smart speakers, since that's what everyone thinks of when they hear "Echo" anyway. Right now, you can grab the 4th-gen Echo speaker for just $60, 40% off its regular price. If you're fine with settling with an Echo Dot, the 4th-gen model's cost is cut in half to $25 — also available with a free Sengled bulb — while the Clock and Kids variants are both available for $35. The 3rd-gen Echo Dot is also 50% off at $20, in case you need as cheap a speaker as possible. Finally, a bundle with a 4th-gen Echo and two 4th-gen Echo Dots can be yours for $101, $99 off the usual price.

If you have enough smart speakers spread throughout your home, you might want to consider an Echo Show. The 1st-gen Echo Show 5 is down to just $45 ($35 off), while the 2nd-gen Echo Show 8 can be yours for $95. If money's no object, consider picking up the 3rd-gen Echo Show 10. It's $60 for a total price of $190, and it'll follow you while you move around the room.

The all-new 2nd-gen Echo Buds went on sale last week for Prime members, but you can still grab that deal if you missed out. For $80 — $100 with the wireless charging case — you can check out some of the best budget TWEs around.

One of the best parts of Amazon's Echo lineup is how weird some of its gadgets are. If you're interested in an Echo Wall Clock, the standard version is down to $27, or you can grab the Mickey Mouse edition for $40. The Echo Auto — a cheap way to add Alexa to older vehicles — is available for just $15. Finally, the stereo-friendly Echo Link is $60 off, for a grand total of $140.

These deals disappear when Prime Day ends later tonight, so don't wait if you need more Alexa in your life. You can find links to all of these gadgets below.