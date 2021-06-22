This story was originally published and last updated .
- 1 Phones
- 2 Tablets & Kindles
- 3 Laptops & desktops
- 4 Smart home & security
- 5 Featured deal: Roborock smart vacuums
- 6 Audio and music streaming
- 7 TVs, smart displays, and video streaming
- 8 Wearables
- 9 Accessories
- 10 Video games
Day two of Prime Day is here! We're still tracking all the best deals from across the internet to bring you all the best bargains on phones, tablets, smart speakers, and more. Read on for our 100 (or so) top deal picks.
The newest Nest thermostat is down to $95 in its Sand colorway — a new low.
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy S21 – $600, $100 off
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – $900, $100 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 – $750, $50 off
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $479, $121 off
- Samsung Galaxy A71 – $375, about $70 off
- OnePlus 8 – $349, $350 off
- TCL 10L – $157, $93 off (on-page coupon)
- TCL 10 Pro – $300, $100 off
- iPhone 12 mini – $200 off with carrier activation
Tablets & Kindles
- Lenovo Duet – $230, $50 off
- Fire HD 8 (2020) – $45, $45 off
- Fire HD 10 (2021)
- Tablet – $80, $70 off
- With productivity bundle – $150, $120 off
- 2020 iPad Air – $519, $40 off
- Kindle Paperwhite – $80, $50 off
- Kindle Oasis – $230, $70 off
Laptops & desktops
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 – $420, $80 off
- Asus Chromebook Flip C436 – $660, $140 off
- Google Pixelbook Go
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 – $310, about $90 off
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 – $320, about $100 off
- 2020 MacBook Air – $900, $49 off
- 2020 MacBook Pro – $1,100, $50 off
- 2021 iMac – $1,250, $50 off
Smart home & security
Cameras
- Nest Hello – $150, $80 off
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack – $450, $41 off
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera starter bundle – $500, $100 off
- Eufy Security Solo indoor camera – $30, $10 off (On-page coupon)
- EufyCam 2 Pro
- 2-camera kit – $245, $105 off
- add-on camera – $104, $46 off
- Blink Mini security cameras
- Single – $20, $15 off
- Two-pack – $40, $25 off
- Three-pack – $50, $35 off
Lights, switches, sensors, and plugs
- Nest Learning Thermostat – $199, $50 off
- Nest Thermostat
- TP-Link Kasa smart dimmer switch – $17, $6 off (On-page coupon)
Networking
- Nest Wifi router 2-pack – $209, $90 off
- Eero 6
- Router + 2 extenders – $181, $98 off
- 3 routers – $226, $123 off
Smart photo frames
- Aura Carver Mat digital photo frame – $159, $40 off (Starts Monday)
Featured deal: Roborock smart vacuums
Roborock is known for making some of the most advanced robotic vacuums in the industry, and today through June 22, you can save tons on their most popular models, including the spatially-aware S6 MaxV, and the affordably versatile S4 Max. If cost is a concern, you can find even better discounts on the quiet S6 Pure and the most affordable E4 Mop. Finally, from June 21-22, Roborock will be hosting a flash sale on the brand new S7 with retractable vibrating mop head and its bestselling vacuum, the S5 Max. For complete pricing and details, see the links below.
Buy:
- S7 — $609.99 ($40 off)
- S6 MaxV — $549.99 ($200 off)
- S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off)
- S4 Max — $309.99 ($120 off)
- S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- E4 Mop — $229.99 ($120 off)
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Vacuums
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max – $160, $90 off
- Roomba i6+ – $500, $300 off
- Roomba i4+ – $400, $250 off
- Braava Jet M6 mop – $300, $200 off
Smart display and speaker bundles
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) + Nest Mini – $89, $59 off
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) + Nest Audio – $129, $79 off
Audio and music streaming
- Three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (New subscribers only)
Smart speakers
- Nest Audio – $75, $25 off
- Echo (4th gen) – $60, $30 off
- Echo Dot (4th gen) – $25, $25 off
- With clock – $35, $25 off
- Echo (4th gen) + 2 Echo Dot (4th gen) – $110, $90 off
- Echo Link – $140, $60 off
- Bose SoundLink Revolve – $129, $50 off
- Echo Auto – $15
Earbuds
- Sony WF-SP800N
- Sony WF-1000XM3 + $20 Amazon gift card – $148, $50 off
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ – $85, $15 off
- AirPods Pro – $190, $9 off
- Pixel Buds (2020) – $79, $100 off
- Echo Buds (2nd gen) – $80, $40 off
- Jabra Elite Active 75t – $114, about $36 off
- Jabra Elite 85t – $161, $69 off
- Marshall Mode II true wireless earbuds – $159, $21 off
- Powerbeats Pro (red) – $160, $10 off
Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM4
- Headphones only – $248, $100 off
- With Phonesuit power bank – $248, about $140 off
- Bose 700 (Soapstone) – $229, $150 off
- AfterShokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones – $130, $30 off
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II ANC headphones – $183, about $17 off
TVs, smart displays, and video streaming
Televisions
- 4K Toshiba Fire TV
- Hisense 55" ULED – $900, $50 off
- Samsung 55" QLED – $1,498, $300 off (plus $100 Amazon credit back with code 3L7A4244KXXK)
- LG 55" OLED – $1,497, $303 off
- Vizio 55" OLED – $1,000, $100 off
- Vizio 65" OLED – $1,499, $400 off
Smart displays
- Echo Show 5 (1st gen) – $45, $35 off
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) – $95, $35 off
- Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) – $190, $60 off
- Nest Hub (1st gen) – $70, $20 off
- Nest Hub (2nd gen) – $80, $20 off
- Nest Hub Max – $200, $30 off
Video streamers
- Roku Express – $20, $5 off
- Roku Ultra – $69, about $30 off
- Fire TV Stick 4K – $25, $15 off
- Fire TV Stick Lite – $18, $12 off
- Fire TV Cube (2019) – $80, $40 off
- Fire TV Recast
- Anker Nebula Mars II portable projector – $370, $180 off
- Apple TV 4K (2021) – $169, $10 off
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3
- 41mm – $249, about $50 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Fitbit Sense – $199, about $50 off
- Fitbit Inspire 2 – $57, about $43 off
- Apple Watch Series 6
- 44mm — $350, $29 off
- Amazon Halo – $70, $30 off
- Echo Frames (2nd gen) – $175, $75 off
Accessories
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 – $849, $150 off (On-page coupon)
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) – $110, $15 off
- SanDisk 1TB USB-C/USB-A flash drive – $118, $15 off
Video games
- Stadia Premiere Edition – $60, $40 off
- Amazon Luna controller – $49, $21 off
- Razer Kishi mobile controller
- For Android – $52, about $18 off
- For iOS – $66, about $19 off
- Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $40, $10 off
- Resident Evil Village (PS5) – $50, $10 off
- Demon's Souls Remake – $50, $20 off
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch) – $40, $20 off
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $50, $10 off
- Luigi's Mansion 3 – $40, $20 off
- Super Mario Odyssey – $40, $20 off
Don't forget to check back — we'll be here all day, collecting all the best Prime Day deals.
