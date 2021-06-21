The OnePlus 8 may be a last-gen phone, but it's a great one to pick up for a song. Especially today as Amazon has a great Prime Day deal that brings it to a new record low price.

The device did well in our review, wowing us with its 90Hz display, constantly speedy performance, and enduring battery life. You also get excellent 5G reception for what you pay today thanks to the Snapdragon 865 chipset plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 8 is available from Amazon during Prime Day (today and tomorrow) unlocked for U.S. use for just $349 — that's $100 off OnePlus's own pricing right now and $50 down from the previous record low. It's also roughly half the original MSRP of $699.

There won't be many chances to get this thing new and cheap after this, so cart up if you want it.