If you enjoy watching movies and series in different places, a portable projector is the perfect companion for you. Anker's Nebula Mars II is a great choice, and it's currently down to just $370, which is $180 less than its usual price.

The Mars II Pro delivers a brightness of up to 300 ANSI lumens, which is enough for most rooms that are dark enough. The projector is capable of displaying images from 30 to 150 inches in size in 720p, and comes with two built-in speakers. Its 12,500mAh battery should provide about three hours of playback time, which is more than enough for most movies. Lastly, the device is powered by Android, making it easier to find content to play.

If you're interested in getting the Nebula Mars II, make sure you read our review to know more about the device.