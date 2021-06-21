The Amazon Prime Day extravaganza is right on time this year, and as always, there are hundreds of deals to snag. If you’re due a smartphone upgrade, then there cannot be a better time than today as a whole bunch of Samsung phones — from the Galaxy S20 FE to the newest S21 line — are all selling at the lowest prices we’ve seen to date.

Samsung’s massively successful Galaxy S20 FE is even cheaper for Prime Day, available for just $479. It’s frankly a steal for a flagship-class phone that can still last you for years. The entire Galaxy S21 series is also discounted by $100 on its usual selling price — or a full $300 down from their MSRPs ($200 for the base S21 model). Meanwhile, the more budget-conscious among us can look at the Galaxy A71 5G, which is down to a sweet $375.

These are all the unlocked Samsung Galaxy phones that are currently discounted for Prime Day:

Do make sure to grab these deals while the phones are still in stock, as at these prices, it’s entirely possible that Amazon will run out of your favorite color much before the Prime Day festivities end. You can head to our dedicated Prime Day hub to find several more similar deals on phones, tablets, smart home devices, headphones, TVs — basically everything tech.