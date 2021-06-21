Sony doesn't have the most notable presence in the smartphone game anymore (at least not in most markets), but it does make some excellent audio gear. The company's flagship line of noise-canceling headphones are some of the best around and its latest offering, the WH-1000XM4s, are now at an all-time low price of $248.

We wrote very highly about them in our review and awarded a 9/10 for their excellent audio output, extremely effective active noise cancellation, and nifty controls. Sony employs a handy proximity sensor that automatically pauses media when you take them off. Power users will also be happy to learn that the XM4 can connect to two devices and automatically switch between them.

The headphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and a quick 10-minute refresh should give you up to five hours of additional playback. There's also a 3.5mm port for wired listening.

Sony WH-1000XM4s usually retail for around $298, so this is definitely a deal worth checking out. If the price isn't enticing enough on its own, BuyDig is even throwing in a 20,000mAh power bank for free.