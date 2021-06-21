Samsung makes some of the best Chromebooks you can buy today. From last year's ultra-high-end Galaxy Chromebook and its 4K display to the super affordable Chromebook 4, there's a little something for everyone. It seems like it might be time to add another model to the list, as an all-new Chromebook from Samsung popped up on the company's website today: the Galaxy Chromebook Go.

It seems like Samsung's latest Chromebook announcement is a low-key affair, with plenty of images and a full specs sheet appearing without an actual store page or an official press release. However, outside of an expected price, we know all there is to know about its latest computer.

Specs Processor Intel Celeron Processor N4500 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Display 14.0-inch TFT HD (1366 x 768) Memory 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X) Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB (eMMC) Color Silver Network Wi-Fi 6 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.1, optional LTE Ports 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A 3.0, 1x microSD reader, 1x headphone/microphone combo jack, nano SIM (LTE only) Dimensions 12.87" x 8.88" x 0.62”(327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm) Weight 3.19 lbs (1.45kg) Other features Stereo speakers (1.5W x 2), 720p Webcam

Despite similar names, this laptop isn't serving as some kind of spiritual successor to Google's Pixelbook Go. Instead, the name comes from Samsung's own Galaxy Book Go, a Windows 10 device running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. Unlike that device, the Chromebook Go features Intel's Celeron N4500 processor, paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. Unfortunately, the display uses a 14" 720p TFT panel, far below "modern" standards. In other words, this is definitely an entry-level model.

While the specs may not be super exciting, it does feature a much-improved design from the similarly-specced Chromebook 4. It also has optional support for LTE to stay connected while on the go and charges over either of its USB-C ports.

We'll have to wait a bit longer to find out information about availability and pricing. Still, if you've had your eye on affordable Chromebooks as the fall semester approaches, this is undoubtedly one to keep in mind — so long as you can settle for its low-resolution display.