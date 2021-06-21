Prime Day is in full swing, and alongside the barrage of deals you’re likely to find around the internet, Roborock’s running a flash sale on two of its most compelling smart vacuums. Today and tomorrow only, you can pick up the brand new flagship S7 with vibrating mop head for $609.99 ($40 off) and the bestselling S5 Max for just $379.99 ($170 off). Read on for complete details.
Roborock S7 for $609.99 ($40 off)
Simply put, you’re not going to find a robotic vacuum quite like the S7 anywhere else on the market. According to Roborock, it’s the only vacuum of its kind to feature a retractable vibrating mop head, all-rubber brush, 470ml dustbin, 300ml water tank, and a long-lasting 5,200mAh battery in a single package. The S7 is also one of the most powerful vacuums in Roborock’s lineup, boasting up to 2,500 Pa of suction.
Today and tomorrow only, you can pick up an S7 for $609.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. Keep in mind, though, that the S7 has sold out several times since it launched in March, so place your order soon.
S5 Max for $379.99 ($170 off)
If you want to save even more money while still getting a solid cleaning experience, look no further than Roborock’s bestselling model, the S5 Max. This smart vacuum is all about blending price with performance. It has a battery large enough to clean for three hours straight, suction power strong enough to lift a whole AA battery off the ground, and LiDAR-guided navigation that can tell the S5 Max only to clean the rooms you want it to clean. If that’s not enough, you can even use Alexa-enabled voice commands via the Roborock app to tell your vacuum what to do.
The S5 Max can be yours for $379.99 ($170 off) from now through the end of Tuesday. After that narrow window has passed, it will return to full price.
More Roborock deals that end on Tuesday
These aren’t the only deals Roborock’s running for Prime Day. You can also save tons of money on other vacuums in its lineup, including the self-driving S6 MaxV, the proficient S4 Max, or the ultra-affordable E4 Mop. To learn more about these offers, check out the links below. Remember that you only have until the end of Tuesday, June 22 before all of these vacuums go back to full price.
- S7 — $609.99 ($40 off)
- S6 MaxV — $549.99 ($200 off)
- S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off)
- S4 Max — $309.99 ($120 off)
- S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- E4 Mop — $229.99 ($120 off)
