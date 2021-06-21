There's plenty of upstart audio companies creating quality headphones, earbuds, and speakers for your listening pleasure, but for many shoppers, Bose still reigns supreme. Although its high-end products often feature high-end prices, you can scoop up some excellent gear from Bose, including its best ANC-equipped headphones, on Amazon today as part of Prime Day for as much as $150 off the usual prices.

If you're trying to shut out the world around you, you can't do much better than Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The company has long battled back and forth with Sony for domination in the world of active noise cancellation, and the NC700s are one of the best pairs around. They also provide excellent sound and, in particular, phenomenal microphone quality. So if you're still jumping in and out of Zoom meetings from home, grab these and never have to hear another complaint about your sound quality ever again. At $150 less than usual, these are a steal.

Of course, the NC700s aren't the only Bose product you can snatch up today. If you're looking for a cheaper pair of headphones, the SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II offer excellent sound quality and a design to match for just $130. For those looking to share the audio experience with friends and family this summer, the Resolve and Resolve+ are excellent 360-degree Bluetooth speakers guaranteed to make your next pool party that much better. Check out all of the available deals below.

As with any Prime Day deal, you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these discounts. If you're ready to upgrade your audio game, just click through the links below.