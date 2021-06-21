Security cameras are super affordable these days, which means there's no reason to cover your home with watchful eyes. Unfortunately, plenty of the cheapest cameras you can buy today include hidden subscription costs. Eufy is Anker's brand for smart home gear, and as part of Prime Day, you can grab its top-of-the-line eufyCam 2 Pro kit — complete with two cameras and no monthly fees — for more than $100 off.

Eufy's bundle includes all you need to get your very own security system off the ground. For $245, you get two cameras — complete with 2K resolution and IP67 weather resistance — plus the HomeBase 2 to connect your set wirelessly. These cameras last for an entire year on a single charge, so you'll never need to worry about running out of juice. This kit usually runs for $350, which makes this a complete steal for high-end security systems.

If you already have a eufyCam 2 Pro setup around your home, you don't have to miss out on the deal. Eufy also sells add-on cameras for its kits, and you can grab one for just $104. That's nearly a third off its usual price point, so if you're trying to get a better view of your backyard, this is a must-buy.

As with all of today's Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to see these prices. Check out each gadget using the links below.