Power accessory maker Jackery is loading up its big banks and slashing prices for Prime Day happening today and tomorrow. You need something that will last you a couple of cold nights in the dark? We've got hints on when the Lightning Deals are so you can stock up and keep lit.

The Explorer 160 portable power station provides 167Wh and comes with one 110V AC outlet (100W max typical, 150W peak), a 12V DC port, two full USB ports, and one USB-C port. You'll be able to snag it for as low as $97 ($43 off current pricing) with a Lightning Deal starting tonight at 5:24 p.m. PDT.

Stepping up the amperage, we've got the Explorer 240 with 240Wh of potential service. You do have less ports to work with (110V AC with 200W typical and 400W peak limits, a 12V DC port, and two full USB at 12W) but it will do more of a job nicely. Prime members can grab one of these for $160 for the next couple of days — a $40 savings.

The Explorer 300 brings 297Wh and steps back up in the port category: two 110V AC with a combined limit of 300W, 12V DC, two full USB (one 12W, one Quick Charge 3.0-compatible), and a USB-C port (Power Delivery up to 60W input or output). For $210 ($90 off), you're doing well for yourself.

Need to keep a big house or RV alive and well? The Explorer 1000 has a capacity of 1,002Wh, brings three AC outlets, a DC outlet, two full USB, and a USB-C port to the table. It also supports pass-through charging, too, if you've got the need to extend your only existing outlet in the room or you've got a car you can attach this station to (cables are included). Clip the on-page coupon to save $150 and you'll only pay $849 for this monster.

At the top of the list is the Explorer 1500 (1534Wh) with the magic number of 1800W. There are three AC outlets, a DC outlet, two full USBs, and a USB-C. Clip the on-page coupon for $160 off and you'll be able get it for $1,439.

All of these portable power stations can be attached to Jackery's SolarSaga 60W and 100W solar panels for ultimate off-grid resiliency. You can click the following the links for some great deals on the panels and station bundles.