If you've been online today, you've most probably noticed the avalanche of Prime Day deals. Although these include a lot of tech products, there are no Nest products in there. Thankfully, these products are also marked down and available from a bunch of online and physical retailers.

Smart Displays

Nest Hub (2nd gen) — $80 ($20 off)

The Nest Hub is a hybrid between a seven-inch tablet and a smart speaker. It can answer daily queries, control smart devices, stream music and videos, play the news, and much more. It can also act as a Chromecast target, so you can watch YouTube and Netflix content, for instance. Keep in mind it doesn't have a camera, though, so you'll have to get the Hub Max if video calls are important to you.

Nest Hub (1st gen) — $70 ($20 off)

If you don't care about having the latest tech and don't need Google's new — and somewhat creepy — sleep tracking feature, you might as well save $10 and get the first generation Nest Hub.

Nest Hub Max — $200 ($30 off)

As its name might suggest, the Hub Max comes with a larger 10" screen and also features a built-in video camera, as well as more powerful speakers, making it an overall better option, especially if you plan on placing video calls with it.

Smart Speakers

Nest Audio — $75 ($25 off)

The Nest Audio combines great sound quality with Google Assistant. It can also be paired with other units for an immersive audio experience.

Nest Mini — $35 ($15 off)

If you need a simpler Assistant-enabled speaker, consider getting the Nest Mini instead. It's less powerful, but still offers decent audio quality at a more affordable price.

Thermostats

Nest Learning Thermostat — $200 ($50 off)

This is probably Nest's most popular product. It's now reached its third-generation and is definitely the go-to option if you're considering a smart thermostat. Not only will it help you save energy, it will also automatically learn based on your preferences and automatically adapt to your routine over time. It's compatible with about 95% of systems and also works with the Nest temperature Sensor.

Nest Thermostat — $100 ($30 off)

If you're looking for a simpler Thermostat, this model is $100 cheaper than the one above and comes with most of its features, except the learning one. However, it's compatible with "only" 85% of systems and often requires a C-wire, so it's better to check if it'll work with your existing installation before buying one. If you're not sure which one to get, check out this comparison before buying yours.

Cameras and doorbells

Nest Cam Indoor — $100 ($30 off)

If you're looking for a reliable yet simple indoor camera, the Nest Cam Indoor is a good choice. It features a sleek design with a magnetic stand and offers a 1080p Full HD resolution with infrared night vision and two-way audio. Thanks to motion sensing, Nest automatically notifies you if something's up. It can even recognize the sound of a window breaking and let you know instantly.

Nest Cam Outdoor — $150 ($50 off)

To keep an eye on your front door or your yard, the Nest Cam Outdoor is a great option. It comes with the same great features as the indoor version but is designed to resist rain and harsher temperatures, ranging from –4°F to 104°F.

Nest Hello doorbell camera — $149 ($80 off)

Your front door is probably where you'd want a camera the most, and the Nest Hello doorbell helps you keep an eye on it easily and in style. It features a wide-angle lens with a 1200p sensor, HDR, and night vision, and can automatically recognize packages and familiar faces. Before you buy, take a look at our review to learn more about the Nest Hello.