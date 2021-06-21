Google's ARCore SDK makes it easier to develop augmented reality apps but also ensures a consistent experience across devices. For this purpose, the company certifies devices through a specific process that confirms the camera, motion sensors, and CPU perform as expected. For instance, a certified ARCore phone has access to Google's 3D Animal library in Search and Playground, and has been tested to work properly with these services.
The list has now gained another 30 devices, which are now fully certified to comply with Google's ARCore guidelines:
- Infinix Mobile Note 10 Pro
- Kyocera Torque 5G
- Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
- LitByLeia Lume Pad
- LG Stylo 7
- Motorola moto g(50)
- Motorola moto g(100)
- OnePlus OnePlus 9
- OnePlus OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus OnePlus 9R
- Oppo Reno6 Pro+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy Quantum2
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite
- Sharp AQUOS R6
- Sony Xperia 1 III
- Tecno Camon 17 Pro
- Tecno Phantom X Pro
- Tecno Pova 2
- Vinsmart Aris Pro
- Vivo V2041
- Vivo V2045
- Vivo V2046
- Vivo V2050
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Zebra ET56 10" Enterprise Tablet
- Source:
Comments