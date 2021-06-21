Prime Day is a great time to pick up some of those items that have been wasting away on your wish list. It's also when you'll find unbeatable deals on all of Amazon's own gadgets. This year, you can find major deals on all of Amazon's Fire tablets and Kindles, along with an unbeatable deal on the latest 10" model: just $80.

Amazon refreshed the Fire HD 10 just two months ago, but if you've been waiting for a sale, your patience has paid off. The 10" model usually goes for $150, but it's just under half off for Prime Day. At $80, this tablet is a total steal. With long battery life and 1080p display, it's the perfect device for watching Netflix or checking Twitter around the house. Plus, it's super easy to get the Play Store up and running, so you aren't limited from using all of your favorite Google apps.

Of course, not everyone wants a gadget just made for consuming media. If you're looking to get work done, Amazon's "productivity bundle" for the Fire HD 10 includes the tablet, a Bluetooth keyboard case, and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. All that, just for the usual $150 price.

If you're more interested in a slightly more premium version of Amazon's 10" tablet, the Fire HD 10 Plus is also on sale. It includes an additional gigabyte of RAM and wireless charging for $110. It even has an optional wireless charging dock, perfect for setting up around the house.

Of course, if the Fire HD 10 is just a little too big for your hands, Amazon also sells an 8" version. It's marked down to just $45 for Prime Day, half off its regular price. While it isn't quite as powerful as its big brother, it's an unbeatable deal if you only have $50 to spend on a tablet.

For those just looking to read more this summer, the Kindle Paperwhite can be yours for just $80. It's waterproof, which makes it perfect for some reading by the beach or pool.

But let's be honest — Prime Day is all about treating yourself. If you want the crème de la crème of e-readers, you should buy the Kindle Oasis. It's still pretty expensive at $230, but it's waterproof and features a large 7" high-res display.

Whatever you pick, make sure you do it before Prime Day wraps up tomorrow. Just click through the links below to find the device right for you.