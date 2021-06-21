Sony is known for making some of the best true wireless buds on the market. These include the WF-1000XM3, which are one of the market leaders in their category, as well as the WF-SP800N, which are specifically designed for workouts.

Sadly, such great devices usually come with a high price tag. Indeed, the WF-1000XM3 usually cost a whopping $250, but they're now down to just $148 this Prime day and ship with a free $20 gift card that you'll be able to use later on. Similarly, the WF-SP800N traditionally sell for $200, but you can get them for $78 today.

Despite the newer model that recently came out, the WF-1000XM3 remain very capable. They have proven their value to the market and are known for featuring one of the best noise cancellation performances in the category, combined with excellent audio quality. They can achieve about five hours of playback, which can be extended to 24 hours, thanks to the charging case. The latter is filled up using a Type-C port, so you can connect it using the same cable you use for your phone or laptop.

In his review, Ryan appreciated their sound quality, design, noise cancellation, and battery life. However, he found their price was relatively high. Thankfully, this deal helps alleviate the drawback, especially since both black and silver versions are on sale.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a pair of workout buds, the WF-SP800N are a great option, thanks to their IP55 sweat and splash resistance. They also feature digital noise cancellation and a playback time of nine or thirteen hours, depending on whether you use noise cancellation or not. The charging case can extend these figures to a total of 18 or 26 hours, respectively, and is filled up using a USB-C connector.

The orange model is heavily discounted, as it's down to just $78 this Prime Day. If these are too bright for you, you can also get them in black or blue, selling for $88 or $89, respectively.