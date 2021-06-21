Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are one of the best-sounding true-wireless buds around. They're not the brand's latest model and therefore miss out on the latest tech, such as active noise cancellation. However, if these aren't essential to you, you can get them for just $85, which is a real bargain given what they have to offer and compared to their traditional $150 MSRP.

The Galaxy Buds+ offer an outstanding 11-hour playback time on a single charge, which the case can even double. You also won't have to worry about cables either, as the case can be charged wirelessly, alleviating one of the most common complaints people have with bluetooth earbuds. If you'd like to know more about the Galaxy Buds+, make sure to read Taylor's full review before buying them.

All colors are currently down to $85 for Prime members on Amazon.