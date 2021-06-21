It wouldn't be Prime Day if Amazon weren't discounting all of its own hardware. If you've been waiting to upgrade your streaming experience, the entire lineup of Fire TV gadgets is on sale. Whether you're switching from another platform or adding Netflix to your bedroom TV, there's a little something for everyone.

news

If you're just looking for the best deal of the bunch, the 4K version of the Fire TV Stick is for you. At $25, it's 50% off its usual price. Even if you don't have a 4K TV yet, it's worth it alone just to keep your gear futureproofed. This model includes an Alexa-equipped remote, complete with volume and power controls, and supports Dolby Vision.

Of course, if you want to go without 4K, the 1080p Fire TV Stick is just $23. It still comes with a voice remote, though you'll have to put up with branded buttons below the usual controls. Of course, some people love having shortcuts to their favorite apps, so this could benefit anyone who constantly finds themselves loading Disney+ for their kids.

Okay, for the budget-minded shoppers out there: the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great find. It features a simplified remote and 1080p playback, and at just $18, it's squarely in impulse-buy territory.

At the other end of the price spectrum is Amazon's Fire TV Cube. This gadget doubles as an Alexa device with a built-in speaker, so you can issue commands to all of your smart home gear even when your TV is turned off. At $80, it's 33% off its usual price.

Finally, for the true cord-cutters out there, the Fire TV Recast is a DVR for over-the-air broadcasts, perfect for capturing anything you can pick up with your antenna. The 500GB model is on sale for $130 today, while the 1TB model will run you $180.

So to recap, that's five different ways to watch all of your favorite shows and movies, all from the comfort of your couch, for as little as $18. Not a bad deal. You can grab any of these Fire TV devices from the links below, but you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member to view the deals.