Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear the weekend was packed with sales, and so I have some excellent standouts to share with everyone. First up is Slayaway Camp, a phenomenal Sokoban-like that offers a wickedly dark sense of humor. Next, I have Alien Shooter, a classic isometric top-down shooter that plays just as great as the PC original. Last but not least is Package Inc., a charming delivery simulator from Infinity Games. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Magic Slate Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- True Skate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Silent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tales of the Black Death - Italy $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Upping Floors | Stack the blocks $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- BattleTime 2: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ciclo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Dinadan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Elyan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Galaad Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Ginevra Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Lancelot Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Merlin Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Morgana Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Perceval Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- The Round Table Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Float It $1.99 -> $1.30; Sale ends in 2 days
- Child Radio Tuner Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Storm radar and hurricane tracker - eRadar HD Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- AutomationManager for IoT $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro - Mp3 Player, Audio Player $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Song Engineer $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cubasis 3 - Music Studio and Audio Editor $54.99 -> $29.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- CyberHive $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Lanternium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- ABC Dinos Full Version $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MathLand Full Version: Mental Math Games for kids $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Philatelist - Jigsaw Puzzle and Stamp Collecting! $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dragon's Blade: Heroes of Larkwood $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Package Inc. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Railways $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sleep Attack TD $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Traffix $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Beat Workers $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black and White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Orange - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nambula Orange - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aphemis KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bilfy Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PixCards KWGT - Modern Card Style Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
