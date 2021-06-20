This story was originally published and last updated .
Prime Day is here in all its impulse-buy glory. And good news: it doesn't suck this year! After a pretty weak showing in 2020, Amazon's come back with some great prices on everything from the newest Samsung phones to Apple computers to Switch games and more.
Prime Day proper has started and there are tons of great deals. Some of the best include $100 off Samsung's entire S21 series, $40 off last year's iPad Air and up to $300 off premium iRobot vacuums.
All prices and availability are current as of the time above. Be sure to check back throughout today and tomorrow as we continue to curate all the best deals for you, our discerning readers.
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy S21 – $600, $100 off
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ – $700, $100 off
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – $900, $100 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra – $875, $325 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 – $750, $50 off
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $479, $121 off
- Samsung Galaxy A71 – $375, about $70 off
- OnePlus 8 – $349, $350 off
- TCL 10L – $157, $93 off (on-page coupon)
- TCL 10 Pro – $300, $100 off
- iPhone 12 mini – $200 off with carrier activation
Tablets
- Lenovo Duet – $230, $50 off
- 2020 iPad Air – $519, $40 off
- 2021 iPad Pro, 12.9-inch (256 GB) – $1,099, $100 off
Laptops & desktops
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 – $420, $80 off
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 – $450, $100 off
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 – $320, about $100 off
- 2020 MacBook Air – $900, $49 off
- 2021 iMac – $1,250, $50 off
Smart home & security
Cameras
- Nest Hello – $150, $80 off
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack – $450, $41 off
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera starter bundle – $500, $100 off
- Eufy Security Solo indoor camera – $3, $10 off (On-page coupon)
- EufyCam 2 Pro
- 2-camera kit – $245, $105 off
- add-on camera – $104, $46 off
Lights, switches, sensors, and plugs
- Nest Learning Thermostat – $199, $50 off
- Nest Thermostat – $100, $30 off
- TP-Link Kasa smart dimmer switch – $17, $6 off (On-page coupon)
- Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (16 Zone) – $179, about $30 off
Networking
- Nest Wifi router 2-pack – $209, $90 off
- Eero 6
- Router + 2 extenders – $181, $98 off
- 3 routers – $226, $123 off
Smart photo frames
- Aura Carver Mat digital photo frame – $159, $40 off (Starts Monday)
Featured deal: Roborock smart vacuums
Roborock is known for making some of the most advanced robotic vacuums in the industry, and today through June 22, you can save tons on their most popular models, including the spatially-aware S6 MaxV, and the affordably versatile S4 Max. If cost is a concern, you can find even better discounts on the quiet S6 Pure and the most affordable E4 Mop. Finally, from June 21-22, Roborock will be hosting a flash sale on the brand new S7 with retractable vibrating mop head and its bestselling vacuum, the S5 Max. For complete pricing and details, see the links below.
Buy:
- S7 — $609.99 ($40 off)
- S6 MaxV — $549.99 ($200 off)
- S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off)
- S4 Max — $309.99 ($120 off)
- S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- E4 Mop — $229.99 ($120 off)
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Vacuums
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max – $160, $90 off
- Roomba i6+ – $500, $300 off
- Roomba i4+ – $400, $250 off
- Braava Jet M6 mop – $300, $200 off
Smart display and speaker bundles
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) + Nest Mini – $89, $59 off
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) + Nest Audio – $129, $79 off
Audio and music streaming
- Three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (New subscribers only)
Smart speakers
- Nest Audio – $75, $25 off
- Echo (4th gen) – $60, $30 off
- Echo Dot (4th gen) – $25, $25 off
- Bose SoundLink Revolve – $129, $50 off
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ – $179, $70 off
- Echo Auto – $15
Earbuds
- Sony WF-SP800N – $88, $60 off
- Sony WF-1000XM3 + $20 Amazon gift card – $148, $50 off
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ – $85, $15 off
- AirPods
- With wired charging case – $119, $10 off
- With wireless charging case – $150, $10 off
- AirPods Pro – $190, $9 off
- Pixel Buds (2020) – $129, $50 off
- Echo Buds (2nd gen) – $80, $40 off
- Jabra Elite Active 75t – $120, about $30 off
- Marshall Mode II true wireless earbuds – $159, $21 off
- Powerbeats Pro (red) – $160, $10 off
Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM4
- Headphones only – $248, $100 off
- With Phonesuit power bank – $248, about $140 off
- Bose 700 (Soapstone) – $229, $150 off
- Jabra Elite 85h – $139, $61 off
- AfterShokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones – $130, $30 off
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II ANC headphones – $183, about $17 off
TVs, smart displays, and video streaming
Televisions
- 4K Toshiba Fire TV
- Hisense 55" ULED – $900, $50 off
- Vizio 55" OLED – $1,000, $100 off
- Vizio 65" OLED – $1,499, $400 off
Smart displays
- Echo Show 5 – $45, $35 off
- Nest Hub (1st gen) – $70, $20 off
- Nest Hub (2nd gen) – $80, $20 off
- Nest Hub Max – $200, $30 off
Video streamers
- Roku Express – $20, $5 off
- Roku Express 4K+ – $30, $10 off
- Roku Ultra – $69, about $30 off
- Anker Nebula Mars II portable projector – $370, $180 off
- Apple TV 4K (2021) – $169, $10 off
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3
- 41mm – $249, about $50 off
- 45mm titanium – $340, $260 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Fitbit Sense – $200, about $50 off
- Fitbit Inspire 2 – $57, about $43 off
- Apple Watch Series 6
- 44mm — $350, $29 off
- Amazon Halo – $70, $30 off
- Echo Frames (2nd gen) – $175, $75 off
Accessories
- Samsung S-View Flip Cover
- For Galaxy S21 – $30, $20 off
- For Galaxy S21+ – $35, $15 off
- For Galaxy S21 Ultra – $35, $15 off
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 – $160, $40 off
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 – $210, $90 off
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 – $849, $150 off (On-page coupon)
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) – $110, $15 off
- SanDisk 1TB USB-C/USB-A flash drive – $118, $15 off
Video games
- Stadia Premiere Edition – $60, $40 off
- Amazon Luna controller – $49, $21 off
- Razer Kishi mobile controller
- For Android – $55, about $15 off
- For iOS – $66, about $19 off
- Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $40, $10 off
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) – $30, $15 off
- Resident Evil Village (PS5) – $50, $10 off
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $23, $7 off
- Hades (Switch, digital) – $17, $3 off
- Demon's Souls Remake – $50, $20 off
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch) – $40, $20 off
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Digital) – $42, $18 off
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $50, $10 off
- Luigi's Mansion 3 – $40, $20 off
- Super Mario Odyssey – $40, $20 off
Prime Day is just getting started, and this post will stay updated with the 100 (or so) best deals available throughout today and tomorrow. Check back soon for more.
