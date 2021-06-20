This story was originally published and last updated

Prime Day is here in all its impulse-buy glory. And good news: it doesn't suck this year! After a pretty weak showing in 2020, Amazon's come back with some great prices on everything from the newest Samsung phones to Apple computers to Switch games and more.

Update: 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Prime Day proper has started and there are tons of great deals. Some of the best include $100 off Samsung's entire S21 series, $40 off last year's iPad Air and up to $300 off premium iRobot vacuums.

All prices and availability are current as of the time above. Be sure to check back throughout today and tomorrow as we continue to curate all the best deals for you, our discerning readers.

Phones

Tablets

Laptops & desktops

Smart home & security

Cameras

Lights, switches, sensors, and plugs

Networking

Smart photo frames

Featured deal: Roborock smart vacuums

Roborock is known for making some of the most advanced robotic vacuums in the industry, and today through June 22, you can save tons on their most popular models, including the spatially-aware S6 MaxV, and the affordably versatile S4 Max. If cost is a concern, you can find even better discounts on the quiet S6 Pure and the most affordable E4 Mop. Finally, from June 21-22, Roborock will be hosting a flash sale on the brand new S7 with retractable vibrating mop head and its bestselling vacuum, the S5 Max. For complete pricing and details, see the links below.

Buy:

Vacuums

Smart display and speaker bundles

Audio and music streaming

Smart speakers

 

Earbuds

Headphones

TVs, smart displays, and video streaming

Televisions

Smart displays

Video streamers

Wearables

Accessories

Video games

Prime Day is just getting started, and this post will stay updated with the 100 (or so) best deals available throughout today and tomorrow. Check back soon for more.