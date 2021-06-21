It's that time again, albeit much earlier than last year (and maybe the first of two such Amazon events this year). You know the drill — it's Amazon Prime Day, and that means two days of deals on many popular products. Naturally, we're mostly interested in the technology stuff, and there are plenty of good discounts on Android phones, headphones and earbuds, and much more.

I've had a good dig through what's on offer and picked out 15 AP-approved products that you can get for a good price this fine day. Stock will be limited, so don't hang about too long.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

This one needs little introduction — the S21 Ultra is one of our favorite recent phones and the baby S21 is a fantastic little device. Even the awkward middle child (S21+) has its charms, and they're all on offer for Prime Day, so take your pick.

Sony XM3

The current king of noise-canceling earbuds and headphones came out with two updated models recently in the form of the WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4. This means you can now get the last-gen models for an absolute bargain right now. Check our reviews of the WF-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM3 for the lowdown on everything they offer — you won't be disappointed with either.

Kindle

If you want a low-cost e-reader, there's no better option than a Kindle, and Prime Day is the best time to pick one up. The base model is fine for the money, but the Paperwhite hits the sweet spot thanks to water resistance and pretty colors.

OnePlus 8T

One of our main gripes with the OnePlus 8T was that it was a little overpriced for what you get. The best way to rectify that is with a substantial price drop, and that's exactly what we have here. At this price, and even with the company's recent update woes, this is still a decent deal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

These days, Samsung's true wireless earbuds are among the best on the market, and they're all cheaper for Prime Day. It's up to you which model and price point is right for you, but you can't really go wrong with any of them. Check out our reviews before you make a decision (Buds+, Buds Pro, Buds Live).

Poco F3 5G

Xiaomi's Poco sub-brand has a great reputation for producing great value smartphones rocking better specs than they should, and the new F3 is no exception. At this price, it's one of the best budget phones you can get right now.

Arlo Video Doorbell

One of our favorite video doorbells is unfortunately also one of the most expensive — well, not today it's not. Stephen was very happy with it in his review, so it's worth taking a look at if you're after that type of thing.

Bose Headphones 700

If you're more of a Bose person than Sony, the Bose 700 offer an experience almost as good as the XM3s listed above. You will have to pay slightly more for it though — such is the life of a Bose fan.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Well we had to have at least one Chromebook on this list, didn't we. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet isn't perfect, but Ryne came away mostly impressed from his time reviewing it, especially when it came to value for money. So with this extra saving, it's a pretty good deal, especially if you're after a lightweight machine for light web browsing.

Jabra earbuds and headphones

Jabra offers solid true wireless earbuds and two generations of them are discounted at Amazon UK right now. The Elite 85h over-ear headphones are also worth checking out, too.

Eufy RoboVac G30

Anker sub-brand Eufy makes some great robot vacuums, and a few of them are heavily discounted this Prime Day, as they always seem to be. The G30 is one of the company's newer models, and it does an excellent job for something so compact.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung has been killing it with its budget models recently, and the Galaxy A42 5G seems to be yet another winner. At this even cheaper price, it's even easier to recommend.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Rita was a huge fan of these true wireless earbuds from Anker sub-brand Soundcore. If you're looking to pick up a pair of noise-canceling earbuds without breaking the bank, these could be exactly what you're after.

Realme X50 5G

The fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world keeps pumping out great value budget smartphones, so it's impossible not to have Realme somewhere on this list. It's yet another sister company to Oppo, OnePlus, and Vivo but it's proving to be the most interesting one at the moment. The X50 5G has a decent spec sheet for the money and gets far closer to the flagship killer cliché than most.

Razer Kishi

My biggest bugbear with mobile gaming (especially as a Nintendo Switch owner) is the woeful on-screen controls you need to use for most titles. The best way to solve that problem is with Razer's excellent Kishi controller attachment which works with just about any phone. Taylor loved it, so there's every chance you will too. That it's better than half price sure can't hurt.

