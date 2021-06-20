As an unfathomably large and powerful international corporation, it makes sense that people are generally wary of Google, in the same way that space truckers are wary of any boss that tells them to land on an alien planet and inspect unknown life signs. Some Massachusetts residents are feeling that way right now, after noticing that the state's official COVID contract tracing app was installed on their phones, allegedly without any alert or permission.
The accusations come in the form of user reviews in the Exposure Notifications Settings Feature - MA app on the Play Store, invariably leaving one star. Ycombinator posted the story soon after. While a lot of the reviews follow the accusation with the kind of conspiracy theories that have become a mainstay of any topic close to the coronavirus, users complaining of third-party apps being downloaded to their hardware without consent certainly do have a legitimate grievance. As the saying goes: if they can do it for a good reason, they can do it for a bad one.
According to Google's support documentation, a COVID tracing app has to be downloaded manually, after which the user must once again manually opt-in to contact tracing exposure notifications. A secondary method is to manually enable Exposure Notifications in the Google App itself, then have the app for your area (or any apps for areas you've traveled through) automatically downloaded. Apps are not available in all countries or states.
But some users are reporting that, not only did they not manually install the Massachusetts contact tracing app, they had the Exposure Notifications option in the Google app disabled. That being the case, it's not clear how an app could have been installed in the background, presumably selected for users that Google determined were currently or formerly within Massachusetts. Other users who did opt in to the system via the Google app found that the relevant state apps were automatically installed, the expected and desired behavior.
At least one member of the Android Police team saw similar problems, driving from California to Arizona with the Google notification option manually disabled, but finding the Arizona contact tracing app installed anyway. So this issue may go beyond Massachusetts.
It seems more likely that this is a case of incompetence rather than malfeasance or Big Brother overreach, the good old Hanlon's Razor in action. But frankly, people are right to be upset no matter the cause of the issue. We've reached out to Google for comment, and will update this story if we hear back from the company.
