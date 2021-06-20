Article Contents
- 1 Phones
- 2 Tablets
- 3 Laptops & desktops
- 4 Smart home & security
- 5 Featured deal: Roborock smart vacuums
- 6 Audio and music streaming
- 7 TVs and video streaming
- 8 Wearables
- 9 Accessories
- 10 Video games
It's almost here: Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, June 21. But you don't have to wait for deals! Pre-Prime Day sales abound, and there are actually some good discounts available today, on this Prime Day Eve. There aren't many smartphone or tablet deals just yet, though, and we anticipate we'll see a bunch more discounts on Amazon-branded hardware starting tomorrow. But in the meantime, here are a hundred (or so) of the best deals we've spotted this weekend.
Phones
- OnePlus 8 – $349, $350 off (Starts Monday)
- TCL 10L – $157, $93 off
- TCL 10 Pro – $300, $100 off (on-page coupon)
- iPhone 12 mini – $200 off with carrier activation
Tablets
- Lenovo Duet – $230, $50 off
- 2020 iPad Air – $539, $20 off
- 2021 iPad Pro, 12.9-inch (256 GB) – $1,099, $100 off
Laptops & desktops
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 – $420, $80 off
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 – $450, $100 off
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 – $320, about $100 off
- 2020 MacBook Air – $900, $49 off
- 2021 iMac – $1,250, $50 off
Smart home & security
Cameras
- Nest Hello – $150, $80 off
- Nest Cam Outdoor – $149, $50 off
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack – $450, $41 off
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera starter bundle – $500, $100 off
- Eufy Security Solo indoor camera – $36, $4 off (On-page coupon)
Lights, switches, sensors, and plugs
- Nest Learning Thermostat – $199, $50 off
- TP-Link Kasa smart dimmer switch – $18, $5 off (On-page coupon)
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance starter kit – $120 (Ends Sunday)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini – $10, $8 off (Ends Sunday)
- Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (16 Zone) – $179, about $30 off
Smart photo frames
- Aura Carver Mat digital photo frame – $159, $40 off (Starts Monday)
- Aura Smith 2K digital photo frame – $299, $100 off (Starts Monday)
Featured deal: Roborock smart vacuums
Roborock is known for making some of the most advanced robotic vacuums in the industry, and today through June 22, you can save tons on their most popular models, including the spatially-aware S6 MaxV, and the affordably versatile S4 Max. If cost is a concern, you can find even better discounts on the quiet S6 Pure and the most affordable E4 Mop. Finally, from June 21-22, Roborock will be hosting a flash sale on the brand new S7 with retractable vibrating mop head and its bestselling vacuum, the S5 Max. For complete pricing and details, see the links below.
Buy:
- S7 — $609.99 ($40 off)
- S6 MaxV — $549.99 ($200 off)
- S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off)
- S4 Max — $309.99 ($120 off)
- S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- E4 Mop — $229.99 ($120 off)
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Vacuums
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max – $190, $60 off (On-page coupon)
Smart display and speaker bundles
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) + Nest Mini – $89, $59 off
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) + Nest Audio – $129, $79 off
Audio and music streaming
- Three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (New subscribers only)
Smart speakers
- Nest Audio – $75, $25 off
- Echo (4th gen)
- Echo Dot (4th gen)
- Echo Auto – $15 (Prime members only)
Earbuds
- Sony WF-SP800N – $98, $50 off
- AirPods
- With wired charging case – $119, $10 off
- With wireless charging case – $150, $10 off
- AirPods Pro – $190, $9 off
- Pixel Buds (2020) – $129, $50 off
- Echo Buds (2nd gen) – $80, $40 off (Prime members only)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t – $129, about $21 off
- Marshall Mode II true wireless earbuds – $159, $21 off
- Powerbeats Pro (red) – $159.99, $10 off
- Beats Studio true wireless earbuds – $135, $15 off (Code FATHERSDAY)
Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM3 – $200, $148 off
- Sony WH-1000XM4 – $298, $50 off
- Jabra Elite 85h – $139, $61 off
- AfterShokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones – $130, $30 off
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II ANC headphones – $186, about $14 off
TVs and video streaming
Televisions
- 4K Toshiba Fire TV (Prime members only)
- Hisense 55" ULED – $900, $50 off
- Samsung 55" QLED – $1,000, $298 off (Discount+ on-page coupon)
- Vizio 55" OLED – $1,000, $100 off
- Vizio 65" OLED – $1,499, $400 off
Smart displays
- Echo Show 5 – $45, $35 off (Prime members only)
- Nest Hub (1st gen) – $70, $20 off
- Nest Hub (2nd gen) – $80, $20 off
- Nest Hub Max – $200, $30 off
Video streamers
- Roku Express – $20, $5 off
- Roku Express 4K+ – $30, $10 off
- Roku Ultra – $69, about $30 off
- Apple TV 4K (2021) – $169, $10 off
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Amazon Halo – $70, $30 off (Prime members only)
- Echo Frames (2nd gen) – $175, $75 off (Prime members only)
Accessories
- Samsung S-View Flip Cover
- For Galaxy S21 – $30, $20 off
- For Galaxy S21+ – $37, $13 off
- For Galaxy S21 Ultra – $37, $13 off
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 – $160, $40 off (Starts Monday)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 – $210, $90 off (Starts Monday)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 – $899, $100 off (On-page coupon)
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) – $110, $15 off
- SanDisk 1TB USB-C/USB-A flash drive – $118, $15 off
Video games
- Stadia Premiere Edition – $60, $40 off
- Amazon Luna controller – $49, $21 off (Prime members only)
- Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – $40, $10 off
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) – $30, $15 off
- Resident Evil Village (PS5) – $50, $10 off
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $23, $7 off
- Hades (Switch, digital) – $17, $3 off
- Demon's Souls Remake – $50, $20 off
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch) – $40, $20 off
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Digital) – $42, $18 off
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $50, $10 off
- Luigi's Mansion 3 – $40, $20 off
- Super Mario Odyssey – $40, $20 off
This post will be kept regularly updated throughout the day Monday and Tuesday, so check back often for more deals as Prime Day continues to develop.
Comments