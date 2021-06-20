It's almost here: Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, June 21. But you don't have to wait for deals! Pre-Prime Day sales abound, and there are actually some good discounts available today, on this Prime Day Eve. There aren't many smartphone or tablet deals just yet, though, and we anticipate we'll see a bunch more discounts on Amazon-branded hardware starting tomorrow. But in the meantime, here are a hundred (or so) of the best deals we've spotted this weekend.

Phones

Tablets

Laptops & desktops

Smart home & security

Cameras

Lights, switches, sensors, and plugs

Smart photo frames

Featured deal: Roborock smart vacuums

Roborock is known for making some of the most advanced robotic vacuums in the industry, and today through June 22, you can save tons on their most popular models, including the spatially-aware S6 MaxV, and the affordably versatile S4 Max. If cost is a concern, you can find even better discounts on the quiet S6 Pure and the most affordable E4 Mop. Finally, from June 21-22, Roborock will be hosting a flash sale on the brand new S7 with retractable vibrating mop head and its bestselling vacuum, the S5 Max. For complete pricing and details, see the links below.

Buy:

Vacuums

Smart display and speaker bundles

Audio and music streaming

Smart speakers

  • Nest Audio – $75, $25 off
  • Echo (4th gen)
    • Single – $75, $15 off
    • 2-pack – $120, $80 off (Prime members only, code ECHOPRIME)
  • Echo Dot (4th gen)
    • Single – $45, $5 off
    • 2-pack – $50, $50 off (Prime members only, code PDDOT2PK)
  • Echo Auto – $15 (Prime members only)

Earbuds

Headphones

TVs and video streaming

Televisions

Smart displays

Video streamers

Wearables

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch3
    • 41mm – $249, about $50 off
    • 45mm – $279, about $50 off
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
    • 40mm – $176, $24 off
    • 44mm – $190, $29 off
  • Apple Watch Series 6
    • 40mm – $279, $50 off
    • 44mm — $350, $29 off
  • Amazon Halo – $70, $30 off (Prime members only)
  • Echo Frames (2nd gen) – $175, $75 off (Prime members only)

Accessories

Video games

This post will be kept regularly updated throughout the day Monday and Tuesday, so check back often for more deals as Prime Day continues to develop.