Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have the arrival of Microsoft's beta version of the Edge browser, a new release from Opera designed for gamers, and a social money app from Expensify. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Microsoft Edge Beta

Android Police coverage: Edge Beta completes Microsoft's trifecta of pre-release mobile browsers

Microsoft has been working on adding parity between its desktop and mobile browser releases, which is why we recently saw a canary and a developer build for the mobile version of the Edge browser released on the Play Store. Well, in order to complete the trifecta, the beta build was released this week. So no matter which builds you'd like to test on Android, all three are now available, including the beta version listed here.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Opera GX: Browser for Gamers

Android Police coverage: Opera GX lands on Android as a gaudy browser that targets gamers

Opera GX has made its way from PC to Android this week. This is a browser designed for gamers, and so it offers lists of sales and release dates. Of course, these particular conveniences may actually be discreet targeted advertising, creating a situation where it's difficult to take this browser seriously. Sure, this web browser offers a bunch of features Opera is known for, such as a built-in VPN and ad-blocking, but in the end, the gaudy gamer aesthetic is proof positive Opera has no idea what gamers actually like or want, which is precisely how we get similar gaudy designs in everything marketed towards gamers.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Expensify.cash

Expensify is known for its finance software for individuals and businesses, and Expensify.cash is the latest app from the company. Like many new apps, this financial app is centered around social chat. The feature to split bills and request funds seems useful for specific instances, though I have to question how necessary yet another social money app is in today's market. Still, I'm sure Expensify users will be more than happy to see new features and options available to them through a new release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Spotify Greenroom - Talk Live Music, Sports & More

Spotify Greenroom is described as a "live audio experience where culture happens," whatever the hell that's supposed to mean. In reality, this is a Clubhouse clone. Because clearly, the first thing people think of when hearing the name Spotify is group-based voice chat. Meanwhile, we still can't block remixes, covers, or live music from our auto-generated playlists in the actual Spotify app. So I don't know about you, but I'm sure excited to see Spotify wasting time with a social app instead of actually improving its music streaming service, you know, the entire reason anyone knows the name Spotify to begin with. After all, it's not like users have been asking for a way to block live music since 2015.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rocksmith+ Connect – Learn & Tune Guitar, Bass

Rocksmith+ Connect is an all-in-one app for learning how to tune guitars, and it comes from Ubisoft of all companies. Apparently, this release ties into a subscription service from Ubi designed to teach people how to play guitar, currently in closed beta on PC. There's also a Rocksmith+ app coming to the Play Store, so it would seem Ubisoft has big plans to monetize music lessons by gamifying these lessons, much like a music game would.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WifiRttLocator App

WifiRttLocator App comes from Google, and it's basically a testing app for developers that would like to estimate a smartphone’s position with some accuracy. This tech relies on Wi-Fi Access Point infrastructure that supports the IEEE 802.11mc protocol, so few will be able to take advantage since this tech isn't widespread just yet, but it's nice to see Google planning for the future.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

AR Canvas

AR Canvas is a new release from Samsung, and it offers all sorts of decorations that you can leave at physical locations so that others with this app can view them through augmented reality. So whether you want to leave a special note for your significant other at home or simply want to leave secret messages scattered around your city while out and about, this app will allow you to do just that. Currently, there is no way to install the app in the US through this Play Store listing, but there's a chance this release may ship soon with Samsung devices. Of course, you can grab the app from the Galaxy Store if you're eager to check it out today.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Family Money

Family Money is the latest release from Verizon, centered around teaching kids how to handle credit cards. Basically, you can set up an account for your kid, and then you can keep tabs on that account. Now, I don't know why anyone would entrust Verizon for their banking needs, but the option is there if you don't feel like exploring a real bank's benefits before going with a wireless network operator.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

IoT Plug and Play

IoT Plug and Play comes from Microsoft, and it's for Azure users. Through this app, you can connect your device to the Azure IoT cloud in order to send telemetry, receive commands, or upload media. You can sign up for Azure for free, and as long as you are the primary account, apps like IoT Plug and Play will be accessible.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.