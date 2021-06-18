Sometimes, all the bells and whistles that come on many of today’s robotic vacuums are just overkill — all you need is something to clean your floors while you tend to more important things. Even better if you can get such a vacuum for a really great price. If this sounds like you, you’re going to want to check out Roborock’s S6 Pure and E4 Mop, both heavily discounted through Prime Day.
Roborock E4 Mop
The E4 Mop is the most cost-friendly option in Roborock’s Prime Day deal lineup. It comes equipped with a high-capacity 640ml dustbin, a massive 5200mAh battery, and it can achieve up to 2000Pa of suction power. While the E4 is great for sweeping floors, it has an integrated mop that makes it adept at cleaning hard surfaces, as well. Finally, the E4 uses a methodical cleaning route algorithm to guide its path along your floors, ensuring that all grounds are covered. From now through June 22, you can pick up a Roborock E4 Mop for $229.99 ($120 off).
Roborock S6 Pure
If the E4 doesn’t quite do it for you, the S6 Pure has even more to offer. First of all, it’s equipped with a more intelligent LiDAR navigation system that can understand your home’s layout and cover every inch. It can also achieve up to 2000Pa of suction for getting dirt and debris out of your carpets. Finally, the S6 Pure comes with an integrated mop mated to a 180ml passive water tank to conquer your hard surface floors.
Best of all, the S6 Pure does all the above while being the quietest robotic vacuum in Roborock’s lineup, making it great for homeowners who value their peace and quiet. From now through June 22, the Roborock S6 Pure can be yours for $359.99 ($240 off).
Even more deals from Roborock
Okay, so what if you need a vacuum with a bit more oomph? Through June 22, Roborock is also hosting a heap of discounts on its premium family of products, including the S6 MaxV that can see where it’s going and the affordably versatile S4 Max. You can also pick up the brand new S7 with vibrating mop head and the bestselling S5 Max, both of which are only on sale from June 21-22. To see all of Roborock’s Prime Day deals, be sure to visit their Amazon page here
Buy:
- S7 — $609.99 ($40 off)
- S6 MaxV — $549.99 ($200 off)
- S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off)
- S4 Max — $309.99 ($120 off)
- S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- E4 Mop — $229.99 ($120 off)
Comments