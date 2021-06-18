This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung once again released this month's security patch a little early, with the June update first rolling out internationally toward the end of May. Now it's reaching several devices in the US, including the Note20, S20, and more.
Our list is populated mostly by unlocked phones so far, but a few handsets from Verizon are also included, and we'll keep this piece updated as the patch reaches more users.
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- Verizon
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
Galaxy Note9
- T-Mobile
- Note9: N960USQS8FUE3, released June 11th
- Verizon
- Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUE3, released June 14th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
Galaxy Note20 series
- AT&T
- Note20: N981USQS2DUE2, released June 7th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE2, released June 7th
- Verizon
- Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS2DUE2, released June 8th
- Unlocked
- Note20: N98xU1UES2DUE1, released June 8th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE4, released June 16th
- T-Mobile
- Note20: N981USQS2DUE4, released June 14th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE4, released June 15th
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Z Flip: F700USQS4DUE1, released June 7th
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
- Z Flip 5G: F707USQS2CUE1, released June 11th
- Verizon
- Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS1DUE3, released June 15th
Galaxy A series
- Sprint
- A50: A505USQUCDUE4, released June 14th
New devices
