If you're still rocking a OnePlus flagship from 2020 and have been bold enough to be a part of the Open Beta program, there's news for you. OnePlus is rolling out the Open Beta 11 and the Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T, respectively.
The OxygenOS update introduces the June security patch and a slew of improvements, including more efficient battery consumption. OnePlus also claims that the audio experience has been refined when connected to the company's Watch or Buds. Also, if you were facing any issues in connecting to a Wi-Fi network, the update should bring you relief.
Changelog
- System
- Improved the power consumption performance to extend battery life
- Newly added the screenshot function for AOD
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.06
- Phone
- Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds
- OnePlus Share
- Improved the UI visual effect on the sharing page
- Network
- Fixed the occasional failure to connect to Wi-Fi network
Interestingly, the beta also introduces the ability to take screenshots of the always-on display. While I'm not sure how useful that is, you'll finally be able to share your custom AOD setup(s) without any hassle.
If you have already flashed an Open Beta, you should receive this update as an OTA. However, if you've not done that before and don't mind taking some risk, you can choose to flash the Open Beta by following the recommended procedure.
