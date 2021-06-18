Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

June 18

Luca

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: June 16 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph

Synopsis: In a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, two young boys experience an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Fatherhood

Drama, Comedy, Family | Streaming: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Teneisha Collins, Rodney Alexandre, Christine Lan, Letitia Brookes, Julian Casey, Holly Gauthier-Frankel

Synopsis: A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own.

The Misfits

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, Hermione Corfield, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo, Renny Harlin, Nick Cannon

Synopsis: After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others.

American Badger

Action, Thriller | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Kirk Caouette, Andrea Stefancikova, Michael Kopsa, Milan Stefancik, Zak Santiago

Synopsis: A seemingly cold-blooded hitman is assigned to befriend a call girl, but all hell breaks loose when he is assigned to kill her.

Miss Juneteenth

Drama | Streaming: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes, Marcus Maudlin, Liz Mikel, Akron Watson, Phyllis Cicero, Lisha Hackney

Synopsis: Turquoise, a former beauty queen turned hardworking single mother, prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the “Miss Juneteenth” pageant, hoping to keep her from repeating the same mistakes in life that she did.

Revolution Rent

Documentary | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Andy Senor

Synopsis: A Cuban-American director travels to his exiled parents' homeland to mount a stage production of the musical, RENT, where he discovers an inspiring artistic family and embarks on a personal journey to reclaim his complicated heritage.

Equal Standard

Action, Crime | Streaming: June 8 | Theaters: May 7 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ice-T, Jules Willcox, Robert Clohessy

Synopsis: An NYPD Detective is shot by one of his own, benevolent brothers in uniform. Communities are ignited - to march for justice. Gangs put their differences aside - for a united fight, an equal opportunity. “That people not be judged by the color of their skin but for the content of their character.” The movement and unity impacts City society and leads to a Blue Wall intervention within the Police force. White cops lust for change and act on it - by flushing out racism. Not an easy fight. In the end, what was considered impossible, became possible.

Enforcement

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Ulrik Lohmann, Simon Sears, Josephine Park, Dulfi Al-Jabouri, Michael Brostrup, Özlem Sağlanmak, Arian Kashef, Tarek Zayat, Issa Khattab

Synopsis: The exact details of what took place while Talib Ben Hassi was in police custody remain unclear. Police officers, Jens and Mike, are on routine patrol in Svalegården's ghetto when news of Talib's death comes in over the radio, igniting uncontrollable, pent-up rage in the ghetto's youth, who lust for revenge. Suddenly, the two officers find themselves fair game and must fight tooth and claw to find a way out.

The Birthday Cake

Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, William Fichtner, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Jeremy Allen White, Ashley Benson

Synopsis: On the 10th anniversary of his father's death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio's life is forever changed.

Night Walk

Action, Crime | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts, Tom Lister Jr.

Synopsis: Mickey Rourke stars in this gritty action-thriller about one man’s quest for justice. It starts as Frank, an American, visits the Middle East with his girlfriend, Sarah. But when Sarah is killed in a police incident, Frank is framed for her murder and sent to a prison in the U.S. Then, after uncovering the conspiracy that led to Frank’s sentence, his friend dies mysteriously. Now, seeking bloody justice, Frank plans to escape from prison – but must partner with a dangerous gang to do so.

Siberia

Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Streaming: June 18 | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Dounia Sichov, Simon McBurney

Synopsis: Clint (Defoe) tends bar at a snowbound roadhouse whose patrons speak a language he doesn’t understand, and things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he drives a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront him mere figments of his imagination — or will they slowly tear his body and soul to pieces? This mind-blowing psychological thriller is directed by Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant) and stars Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

Anything for Jackson

Horror | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Yannick Bisson

Synopsis: After a tragic car accident that took their grandson’s life, Audrey and Henry are unable to go on without him. Following the guidance of their ancient spell book, the elderly couple decide to abduct a young pregnant woman with the intention of performing a 'reverse exorcism' to channel their grandson’s spirit inside her unborn child. But when it becomes clear the ritual has called upon more than one spirit, the couple realize they have summoned more than they bargained for and must put an end to the evil entity they’ve invoked.

Censor

Horror | Streaming: June 18 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Niamh Algar, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, Michael Smiley, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Havill, Felicity Montagu

Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gougings she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past.

Queen Of Spades

Horror | Streaming: June 15 | Theaters: June 11 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ava Preston, Daniel Kash, Kaelen Ohm, Eric Osborne, Jamie Bloch, Nabil Rajo, Krista Marchand

Synopsis: According to legend, an omnious entity known as the Queen of Spades can be summoned by performing an ancient ritual. Four teenagers summon the Queen of Spades, but they could never imagine the horrors that await them.

June 11

Wish Dragon

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: June 11 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee

Synopsis: In Sony Pictures Animation's Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions -- because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.

Infinite

Science Fiction, Action, Thriller | Streaming: June 10 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien, Rupert Friend, Sophie Cookson, Toby Jones, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes

Synopsis: A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society of similar individuals and dares to join their ranks.

In the Heights

Drama, Music, Musical | Streaming: June 10 | Theaters: June 10 | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace

Synopsis: The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. 'In the Heights' fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

Hero Mode

Comedy, Family | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: June 4 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Mira Sorvino, Chris Carpenter, Sean Astin, Indiana Massara, Nelson Franklin

Synopsis: A teenage coding genius has just 30 days to create the world's greatest video game or his family loses everything.

Queen Bees

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Christopher Lloyd, Loretta Devine

Synopsis: Helen is an independent widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it’s just like high school – full of cliques and flirtatious suitors. What she initially avoids leads her to exactly what she has been missing: new friendships and a chance at love again with newcomer Dan.

Dream Horse

Biography, Comedy, Family, Inspirational, Drama, Sports | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O’Donnell, Nicholas Farrell, Sian Phillips

Synopsis: The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award (R) nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

Documentary | Streaming: June 8 | IMDb

Starring: Seth Breedlove

Synopsis: On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey takes a deep look into the subject of Bigfoot but also what spurs people to spend their lives searching for a creature that many believe doesn’t exist. Along the way, they made a stop in Whitehall, NY, home to an incident involving multiple members of law enforcement claiming to see a Bigfoot in a field off a rural road. The crew had multiple unusual experiences during their various night investigations near Lake George, Whitehall and Western Massachusetts. The Journey unveils some of that evidence.

Skater Girl

Drama, Sports | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Rachel Sanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Shafin Patel, Anurag Arora, Jonathan Readwin, Swati Das, Ankit Rao, Ambrish Saxena

Synopsis: Prerna, a teenager growing up in rural India, comes of age when she’s introduced to the sport of skateboarding. As a result, she has to fight the odds to follow her dreams and compete in the national championship.

Holler

Drama | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Jessica Barden, Pamela Adlon, Becky Ann Baker, Austin Amelio, Gus Halper, Grace Kaiser

Synopsis: In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are drying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories by night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost of an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she soon finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind.

Awake

Action, Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Lucius Hoyos, Shamier Anderson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Finn Jones, Frances Fisher, Gil Bellows, Sergio Di Zio

Synopsis: After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.

Gully

Drama, Crime | Streaming: June 6 (?) | IMDb

Starring: Amber Heard, Terrance Howard, John Corbett, Charlie Plummer, Robin Givens, Jonathan Majors

Synopsis: Three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods, wreak a hedonistic riot across the city over the course of 48 hours, unbound by societal norms. They take us on a rip-roaring ride of drugs and murder across Los Angeles.

Tragic Jungle

Drama, Mystery | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Indira Andrewin, Gilberto Barraza, Mariano Tun Xool, Gabino Rodríguez, Eligio Meléndez, Eliseo Mancilla de la Cruz, Dale Carley, Shantai Obispo, Nedal Mclaren

Synopsis: Deep in the jungle, a group of Mexican gum workers crosses their path with Agnes, a mysterious Belizean woman. Her presence enlivens the fantasies and desires of those men, without knowing that they have woken up an ancient Mayan legend.

The Amusement Park

Horror | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Lincoln Maazel, Harry Albacker, Phyllis Casterwiler, Pete Chovan, Marion Cook, Sally Erwin, Michael Gornick, Jack Gottlob, Halem Joseph

Synopsis: An elderly gentleman sets out for what he thinks will be a normal day at an amusement park and is soon embroiled in a waking nightmare. [Produced in 1973, The Amusement Park was shelved after the Lutheran Society, which had commissioned it as an educational film about elder abuse and ageism, refused to release it due to its disturbing content. It was believed lost until a print was discovered in 2018 and subsequently given a 4K restoration by IndieCollect. It finally premiered in 2019, two years after Romero's death.]

June 4

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Crime, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: June 4 | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones

Synopsis: Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Edge of the World

Adventure, Drama, History | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Josie Ho, Dominic Monaghan, Hannah New, Ralph Ineson, Bront Palarae, Shaheizy Sam

Synopsis: The adventures of Sir James Brooke, who defied the British Empire to rule a jungle kingdom in 1840s Borneo, embarked on a lifelong crusade to end piracy, slavery and head-hunting, and inspired LORD JIM and THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING.

Under The Stadium Lights

Drama, Family | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Milo Gibson, Laurence Fishburne, Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White, Carter Redwood

Synopsis: After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it takes the guidance of their team chaplain and a surrogate father figure for the players to realize what they can achieve when they stand united.

Hamlet/Horatio

Drama | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Andrew Burdette, Themo Melikidze, Anna Maria Cianciulli

Synopsis: Hamlet/Horatio begins on an empty sound stage with the death of Hamlet. The action transpires in his last moment of awareness as the hero of Shakespeare’s most famous play watches his life flash before him while his soul transcends all earthly conflict. Hamlet/Horatio is told from the perspective of Hamlet’s closest friend and confidante, Horatio, who takes on the role of film director in order to fulfill his promise to dying Hamlet of telling the story of Hamlet's life so that the world will know of Hamlet's tragic sacrifice.

Chasing Wonders

Drama | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Edward James Olmos, Paz Vega, Jessica Marais

Synopsis: Filmed over five years, CHASING WONDERS is a heart-warming story of a young boy, who, encouraged by his grandfather to live a life of hope and possibility, takes off on the adventure of a lifetime to find the magical Emu Plains. His journey through the lush landscapes of Australia and Spain leads him to the heart of the human condition -- learning to acknowledge the complexity of what comes before us but struggling not to be defined by the past.

Port Authority

Drama | Streaming: June 1 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Leyna Bloom, McCaul Lombardi

Synopsis: After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

Grace And Grit

Biography, Drama, Romance | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Frances Fisher, Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl

Synopsis: Illness and unexpected challenges threaten to tear apart the relationship between philosopher Ken Wilber and the woman he loves.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Documentary | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: David Attenborough, Johan Rockström

Synopsis: David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström examine Earth's biodiversity collapse and how this crisis can still be averted.

Stray

Documentary | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Lo

Synopsis: Stray follows three stray dogs as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. Director Elizabeth Lo’s (Hotel 22, Treasure Island) award-winning film is a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing and a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs.

Changing The Game

Documentary, Sports, LGBTQ+ | Streaming: June 1 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Mack Beggs, Sarah Rose Huckman, Andraya Yearwood

Synopsis: Emmy® award-winning filmmaker Michael Barnett's urgent and subsuming sports documentary illuminates what many have called the civil rights issue of our time: transgender inclusion in sports. Changing The Game takes us into the lives of three high school athletes-all at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and unique paths as transgender teens. Their stories span across the U.S. - from Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, to Andraya, a track star in Connecticut openly competing on the girls track team. The film centers on Mack Beggs, who made headlines when he became the Texas State Champion in girls wrestling - as a boy.

Flashback

Drama, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Maika Monroe, Hannah Gross

Synopsis: Fredrick Fitzell (Dylan O'Brien, The Maze Runner franchise) is living his best life ― until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe, It Follows), a girl who vanished in high school. After reaching out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, Fredrick realizes the only way to stop the visions lies deep within his own memories, so he embarks on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth. This mind-bending thriller also stars Hannah Gross (Joker) and Emory Cohen (Brooklyn).

Cody's Review: It's nearly impossible to write a review about a movie when its plot is entirely spoiled by discussing it. Yeah, I didn't get it at first, and I'm still not really sure I completely understood it by the end. Since I can't discuss the plot or even what the movie is really about without running headfirst into spoiler territory, I can at least discuss the qualities and notable drawbacks. First, Dylan O'Brien proves yet again that he may be one of the subtly great actors coming out of this generation. Despite an overcomplicated and messy storyline, if you can even call it that, he remains an anchor to the audience when the events become obtuse. Most of the other actors perform well enough, though few are tasked with enough to show significant range. As for mood and tone, there's no denying it's a dark movie, and drug use becomes a substantial component. If you're hoping for something happy, this isn't the movie for you. Unfortunately, the first 45 minutes languishes on a redundant setup that becomes annoying as it drags the viewer through one weird scene after another. Fundamentally, Flashback aims to be a mindfuck, and it draws on familiar concepts, but it never quite finds that Inception moment that flips it into something brilliant. I would say more, but I may have already said too much, which means... Verdict: If you're enthused by weird storytelling, Flashback is right for you. I suspect it will find a small cult following someday, and you can say you saw it first. Otherwise, this just isn't right for most people.

Profile

Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: June 3 | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams

Synopsis: Looking to investigate recruitment techniques of ISIS to lure women into Syria, Amy Whitaker, a journalist, creates a Facebook profile of a Muslim convert. When an ISIS recruiter contacts her online character, she experiences the process first hand.

Caveat

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Jonathan French, Leila Sykes, Ben Caplan, Conor Dwane, Imma Pavon

Synopsis: In an abandoned house on an isolated island, Isaac accepts a job looking after his landlord’s niece, Olga. But there is a catch. He must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms in order to protect Olga’s extremely frail mental state. Once left alone, Isaac makes horrific discoveries in the house that trigger a deeply buried, traumatic memory.

The Carnivores

Drama, Horror, Comedy, Mystery, Thriller, Romance | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Tallie Medel, Lindsay Burdge, Frank Mosley, Jason Newman

Synopsis: Alice and Bret's dog Harvie is dying, and he's ruining everything. What had been a bright little family is quickly getting consumed by clouds of self-doubt, suspicion and a disturbing amount of ground beef.

Spare Parts

Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Julian Richings, Michelle Argyris, Emily Alatalo, Kiriana Stanton, Chelsea Muirhead

Synopsis: In a godforsaken bar in the middle of nowhere, an all-girl band – Ms. 45 – rips the stage apart with their punk spirit. But their performance impresses an enthusiastic fan who lures the girls into a trap, sedates them, and starts...customizing them. Slowly they begin to gain consciousness and, in total shock, realize their arms have all been replaced with axes and chainsaws to fight gladiator-style in a junkyard arena owned by a sadistic 'emperor,' forcing them into the battle of their lives with one prize in mind – their freedom.

Cody's Review: Grindhouse at its... best? I don't really know how to describe Spare Parts, but it feels like a 90-minute meme of old 70s-era exploitation flicks. All the telltale traits are there, including low-budget practical effects for the blood and gore, a group of girls in very form-fitting clothes, absolutely no logic to the scenario we're witnessing, and basically all the mediocre acting you could ask for. It feels like a hybrid of Quinton Tarantino's Grindhouse, Mad Max: Fury Road, and... I don't know, just something else that's kinda crappy. Interwoven between fight scenes is a flat story that attempts to evoke some emotion and deliver a small amount of character development, but it's pretty forgettable. There are also attempts to give meaning to some of the secondary characters, but they're easily tossed aside as well. The only people that feel central to the story are a pair of sisters and a profoundly douchey suitor played by Jason Rouse. Ironically, he's probably the best part of the movie, but mostly because he was born to be an asshole — just watch his comedy shows, you'll see — and that's kinda perfect for this role. On a final note, I have to give praise to the quality of lighting and overall look, because the I get the sense this was shot on a great camera and managed by people that really know what they're doing. This really left me wondering how intentional everything else may have been. Verdict: If you have the gene mutation that enables you to truly love this type of movie, it's probably a no-brainer and you didn't need me to tell you to watch it. For everybody else, you didn't need me to tell you not to watch it, so keep browsing.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: June 4 | Theaters: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor

Synopsis: Reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Dementia: Part II

Horror | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Mercer, Graham Skipper, Najarra Townsend, Suzanne Voss

Synopsis: Wendell (Matt Mercer) receives a threatening phone call from his parole officer Reggie (Graham Skipper)… if he doesn’t find a job immediately, he will face serious legal repercussions. Wendell wrangles some home maintenance work for a seemingly benign older woman, Suzanne (Suzanne Voss), who persists in giving him increasingly absurd tasks to complete around the house. As the workday progresses, Wendell is thrown into an ever-escalating nightmare, and comes face to face with an unexpected evil. Suzanne hides a dark secret. And it’s up to Wendell and Suzanne’s daughter, Sheila (Najarra Townsend) to put an end to her madness.

Undine

Drama, Fantasy, Mystery, [German] | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree

Synopsis: Undine works as a historian lecturing on Berlin's urban development. But when the man she loves leaves her, the ancient myth catches up with her. Undine has to kill the man who betrays her and return to the water.

May 28

Cruella

Comedy, Crime | Streaming: May 28 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Emma Stone, Mark Strong, Emma Thompson

Synopsis: In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Dog Gone Trouble

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: May 28 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Big Sean, Pamela Adlon, Lucy Hale, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Chamerlin, Joel McHale, Damon Wayans Jr., Wilmer Valderrama

Synopsis: The privileged life of a pampered dog named Trouble is turned upside-down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big-city streets.

Wrath of Man

Action, Thriller | Streaming: May 25 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Jeffrey Donovan

Synopsis: Armored truck heist movie about a mysterious worker at a cash truck company that moves hundred of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Blue Miracle

Adventure, Biography, Drama | Streaming: May 28 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Jimmy Gonzales, Dennis Quaid, Anthony Gonzalez, Bruce McGill, Raymond Cruz

Synopsis: To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.

Plan B

Comedy | Streaming: May 28 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Kuhoo Verma, Victoria Moroles, Michael Provost, Myha'la Herrold, Jolly Abraham, Mason Cook

Synopsis: Follows a straight-laced high school student and her slacker best friend who, after a regrettable first sexual encounter, have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland.

The Water Man

Adventure, Drama, Family | Streaming: May 25 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Rosario Dawson, David Oyelowo, Emma Needell, Oprah Winfrey, Lonnie Chavis, Alfred Molina, Amiah Miller, Maria Bello

Synopsis: Gunner (Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them and in the process will discover who his son really is.

My Zoe

Drama | Streaming: May 25 | Theaters: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Julie Delpy, Richard Armitage, Daniel Brühl, Gemma Arterton, Sophia Ally

Synopsis: Recently divorced scientist Isabelle struggles to co-parent her daughter Zoe with her argumentative ex. But when Zoe suffers an unexpected brain hemorrhage and is put on life support, Isabelle comes up with an audacious plan to keep some version of her daughter alive. A meditation on loss, grief, and technology's very human limits, MY ZOE is the story of enduring love in a future that strikes close to our present.

Moby Doc

Documentary, Biography | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: David Lynch, David Bowie, Moby

Synopsis: Moby Doc is a surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. Featuring interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage, audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums, an activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. This introspective journey sets out to answer existential questions of purpose and meaning by examining a life of extreme highs and lows, joy, tragedy, success and failure.

Women

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Anna Marie Dobbins, Anna Maiche, Kylie Delre

Synopsis: A small-town detective investigates a case of several missing women after a mutilated body turns up in the trunk of a car.

American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally

Drama, History | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Al Pacino, Thomas Kretschmann, Meadow Williams

Synopsis: The life of American woman Mildred Gillars and her lawyer, who struggles to redeem her reputation. Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.

Endangered Species

Action, Thriller | Streaming: May 28 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, Chris Fisher, Jerry O'Connell

Synopsis: Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s “Billions”) this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

Funhouse

Horror | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Valter Skarsgård, Khamisa Wilsher, Gigi Saul Guerrero

Synopsis: When 8 celebrities from around the globe are invited to compete in an online reality show, they soon realize that they are playing for their very lives, as those voted off suffer horrific consequences, broadcast live to the entire world.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

Documentary | Streaming: June 19 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: DeNeen L. Brown

Synopsis: Comes one hundred years from the two-day Tulsa Massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of hundreds of Black people and leaving thousands homeless and displaced.

Sisters on Track

Documentary, Sport | Streaming: June 24 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: Sisters on Track chronicles the coming-of-age story of the Sheppard sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke who were propelled into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics. The resulting media storm landed the trio on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids as 'SportsKids of the Year' and they were able to move from shelters into their own home. The film offers a rare intimate glimpse into a tight-knit Brooklyn family’s journey to recover from trauma and tragedy. With the support of their mother, Tonia Handy, and the guidance of coach Jean Bell, the Sheppard sisters aim to beat the odds, dream big and aspire to higher education as they are finding their voices as athletes and students – all while processing the growing pains of adolescence. At the heart of the story is the bond between sisters and an entire community of women, passing the baton of self-empowerment and hope through track and field, from one generation to another.

F9

Action, Adventure, Crime | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Sung Kang

Synopsis: Dominic Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

Werewolves Within

Comedy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler

Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story

Documentary | Streaming: July ? (Nat Geo) | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: A true pioneer in both underwater filmmaking and shark research, Valerie Taylor is a living legend and icon in the underwater world whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, PLAYING WITH SHARKS, from twice Emmy®-nominated director Sally Aitken, follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector. From the birth of cage diving to “Jaws” hysteria, to the dawn of cageless shark diving, Valerie became a trailblazing advocate for the ocean’s most maligned and misunderstood creatures.

Long Story Short

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Dena Kaplan, Noni Hazlehurst

Synopsis: Serial procrastinator Teddy (Rafe Spall) wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life. Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel good comedy about second chances.

Let Us In

Family, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Makenzie Moss, Sadie Stanley, Mackenzie Ziegler, Siena Agudong, O’Neill Monahan, Tobin Bell

Synopsis: A spirited twelve-year-old girl and her best friend look to uncover the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine. Based on the urban legend “The Black Eyed Kids.”

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Sublet

Comedy, Drama, Romance, LGBTQ | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg

Synopsis: A New York Times writer visits Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy. The city's energy and his relationship with a younger man he meets there bring him back to life.

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

Action, Comedy, Horror | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Mike Epps, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb, Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor, Deon Taylor, Corey Harrell, Katt Williams

Synopsis: From Beverly Hills to the Chicago 'burbs, mayhem and hilarity seem to follow The Blacks wherever they go. After surviving a night of terror on the West Coast, (not-so) best-selling author Carl Black (Mike Epps) moves his family back to his childhood home in the Windy City where he hopes to find the peace and quiet he needs to write his new book. But when an eccentric neighbor (Katt Williams) moves in next door, Carl becomes convinced that the man is a vampire trying to take his family, and must team up with his oddball neighbors to save his career and their lives!

Domino: Battle Of The Bones

Comedy | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: David Arquette, Snoop Dogg, Tom Lister Jr., Tasie Lawrence, Lou Beatty Jr.

Synopsis: Domino: Battle of the Bones is a feel-good comedy about an elderly black man who teams up with his awkward, white step-grandson to defeat his rival in a domino tournament.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Theaters: June 11 (wide release) | IMDb

Starring: James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James

Synopsis: Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Theaters: June 16 (limited availability on June 11 and 12) | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Blake Ritson, Gabriella Wright

Synopsis: The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman.

12 Mighty Orphans

History, Sport | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Jake Austin Walker

Synopsis: Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and inspires a broken nation along the way.

Gaia

Horror, Fantasy, Drama | Streaming: June 25 | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Alex van Dyk, Anthony Oseyemi

Synopsis: On a surveillance mission in a primordial forest, a park ranger encounters two survivalists following a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion, and a mysterious relationship to nature. There are many suspicious aspects to their existence, but when the cabin is attacked by strange, post-human beings one night, she learns that there is a greater threat in this emergent wilderness. Gaia is an ecological horror fantasy which engages the burning issues of our time.

A Crime on the Bayou

Documentary | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: A Crime on the Bayou is the story of Gary Duncan, a Black teenager from Plaquemines Parish, a swampy strip of land south of New Orleans. In 1966, Duncan tries to break up an argument between white and Black teenagers outside a newly integrated school. He gently lays his hand on a white boy’s arm. The boy recoils like a snake. That night, police burst into Duncan’s trailer and arrest him for assault on a minor. A young Jewish attorney, Richard Sobol, leaves his prestigious D.C. firm to volunteer in New Orleans. With his help, Duncan bravely stands up to a racist legal system powered by a white supremacist boss to challenge his unfair arrest. Their fight goes all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and their lifelong friendship is forged.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Documentary | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear, Karen Olivo

Synopsis: Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become one of a select group who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Over a seventy year career, she has paved the way for Hispanic-American performers by refusing to be pigeonholed into one-dimensional stereotypes.

The Sparks Brothers

Documentary, Music | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ron Mael, Russell Mael, Beck, Jane Wiedlin, Christi Haydon, Dean Menta, Harley Feinstein, Tony Visconti, Mike Myers

Synopsis: Take a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers Ron & Russell Mael, celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.

Sweet Thing

Drama | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Lana Rockwell, Nico Rockwell, Will Patton, Karyn Parsons, ML Josepher, Jabari Watkins, Steven Randazzo

Synopsis: For Billie and Nico, life with their father is a roller-coaster ride of playfulness and unease. When he is in the grip of alcohol, tears flow and their apparently idyllic family life collapses. Their mostly absent and irresponsible mother is not much help either. But their friendship with Malik, a boy of Billie’s age, frees them from their shackles. Together they embark on a journey full of intense moments of freedom. The colourful, emotional world of the three young people is depicted in kaleidoscopic black and white imagery, which opens space for their own notions of childhood. Alexandre Rockwell's tale portrays a profound sense of solidarity and deep love: for cinema and Billie Holiday, and also for risk and adventure.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro