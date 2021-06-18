The outside world can be a loud place, full of distractions and noise. If you're trying to get work done, the last thing you need is your neighbors in the apartment above you practicing clogging lessons. Thankfully, noise-canceling headphones make it easy to tune out your surroundings. Sony makes some of the best ANC headphones and earbuds you can get your hands on, and while the WH-1000XM3s aren't the newest kids on the block, today's deal is unbeatable for the value.

Although a newer model has replaced the XM3s — not to mention Sony's brand-new ANC-equipped earbuds — these are still some killer headphones — especially for $200. With excellent comfort, sound quality, ANC, and battery life, Sony's set is an all-around hit. The XM3s are loved by basically anyone who has ever tried them on, but if you need another personal recommendation, I'm literally wearing them as I type this sentence. They're the most comfortable pair of headphones I've ever owned, and the ANC is everything you'd want for keeping the outside world, you know, out.

While the XM4s have a couple of quality-of-life improvements, at nearly half their original price, there's no reason not to scoop these up. They're available from Amazon and Best Buy, so if you're ready to step up your audio game, just head to the shop of your choice using the links below.