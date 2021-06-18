Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, and I have some great sales to share, including a few standouts. First up is KORG Kaossilator, one of if not the best synthesizers on Android, and it's currently half off. Next, I have Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a console-quality RPG that offers tons of fun. Last but not least is Kenshō, a gorgeous puzzler that also offers a relaxing experience. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 10 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. EZ Notes - voice notes, notepad notes, to-do notes $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. BLAQMOJI D‪9‬ $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. iEncrypto - Protection Layer for any Messenger $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Cooking Speedy Premium: Fever Chef Cooking Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Audit Assistant - Site Auditing, Snagging, Inspect $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Learn C++ Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Basic for Android $4.49 -> $1.00; Sale ends in ?
  14. KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in?

Games

  1. CyberHive $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Lanternium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. The Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Hyperspace Delivery Service $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Cult Manager Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. [Premium] RPG Seek Hearts $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. [Premium] RPG Wizards of Brandel $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. ROOMS: The Toymaker's Mansion $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Shadow of Naught - An Interactive Story Adventure $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Spirit Roots $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. SuperGBAC Pro (gba/gbc emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days