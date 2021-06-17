The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker is a card-based premium RPG from CD Projekt Red, originally released on PC in 2018. The game is well-reviewed, and it serves as a single-player experience with tweaked gameplay from Gwent. Thanks to the game's popularity, we saw Thronebreaker released on iOS last year. But with how these things go, Android is usually the last platform to join the fun. So while we may be late to the party, as of today, The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker has landed on the Play Store for pre-registration.

If you're unfamiliar with The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker, the above trailer offers a quick glimpse of the game in action. Thronebreaker uses cell-shaded graphics for its story content, though you will spend most of your time playing an RPG card game that's pretty similar to Gwent. Basically, Thronebreaker is a premium version of Gwent tweaked for single players. Best of all, the game's story is worth a playthrough on its own, especially if you're a fan of the Witcher franchise. A single playthrough should last players around 30 hours, so there is definitely a good bit of content to explore.

Despite the fact neither the new Play Store listing nor the official Thronebreaker site offers a release date, the Gwent website has published a post that reveals the game will launch on Android on June 17th. As far as monetization goes, Thronebreaker will be free to try for a few hours, but you will have to pay for an in-app purchase to unlock the full game. Sadly we don't yet know how the Android version will be priced, but by taking a quick look at the iOS version, the only IAP is $9.99, so It's probably safe to assume the similar pricing once the Android version lands.

All in all, it's nice to see that CD Projekt is finally bringing The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker to Android, and even though we may be the last to get a port, I'm sure there are plenty of gamers out there that will be eager to play this card game on their favorite Android devices. So if you'd like to receive a release announcement on June 17th when the Android version is launched, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below.