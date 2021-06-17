Earlier this morning, it appears that the official Philips Hue app listing was taken down from the Google Play Store. At the time of writing, the URL for the app is returning a "not found" message from Google's servers. Exactly what's happened is not clear, but since Philips doesn't allow re-uploads of the app on alternate download sites like APK Mirror, users who need to download Hue to new devices are out of luck at present.

There's no indication that the broader Hue smart home system is having any kind of issue; there's been no outcry from millions of users, and the iOS app is still available on the Play Store. Other Philips-branded apps from the same publisher, including Hue Bluetooth and Hue Sync, have not been removed from Google's repository.

Hue recently had a major app redesign, streamlining its lighting controls and adding new behavior options. It's possible that some kind of critical bug or security issue has created an immediate need for an update, or that the new app somehow violated Google's Play Store policies.

We've reached out to Philips Lighting parent company Signify for comment on the issue, and will update this story if anything changes.