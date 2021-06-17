We tend to be a bit more conscious about the technology that we carry with us, which is why it's good to see companies offer their products in various colorways — suit your style! So, if none of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's existing color options were to your taste, you might be happy to learn that a white colorway is incoming.

As spotted by Roland Quandt, Samsung Austria has silently listed the new Phantom White variant on its website. No prizes for guessing, but the buds are accompanied by a matching white case. If you've picked up a white S21 series phone — or the white Z Flip 5G — these will definitely complement it well.

The introduction of the white option takes the total variety up to four, including Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Purple.

While we can expect the price to be the same, not much can be said about availability just yet. They might not make it to all markets and could very possibly be exclusive to certain regions — Samsung has done this before. But now that they've already been listed on an official Samsung website, it shouldn't be too long before we hear more.