Since April, we've known that the popular MMORPG RuneScape would arrive on Android this summer, and Jagex even announced at the beginning of this month that the game would arrive on June 17th. Well, the developer has stayed true to its word, and so RuneScape is finally available on the Google Play Store. This release has been a long time coming, seeing the Jagex originally announced the mobile version of RuneScape back in 2018. Sadly it would seem the wait wasn't worth it as the game is struggling with a host of issues where its Play Store rating has dropped from 4.9 all the way down to 2.6. Ouch.

The above trailer offers a quick overview of what RuneScape has to offer. This is a sandbox MMORPG, it's open-world, and of course, you'll take on quests while also toppling bosses. Basically, it's a standard PC MMO filled with all kinds of monetization, which is why its in-app purchases range all the way up to $109.99 per item. The game can be played for free, though there is an optional subscription that will run you $10.99 a month to make the grind easier.

While most issues have been mitigated at this time, we'll be continuing to work on further improvements based on yesterday's learnings. We'll keep you updated with any further releases. — RuneScape (@RuneScape) June 17, 2021

Sadly the game has arrived in an awful state. Connection and sign-in issues are a major problem, though Jagex has been working on a fix diligently. Outside of the connection woes, the game is poorly optimized, it crashes often, plus the mobile UI stinks. It feels like a game that was shoved onto mobile without much thought, which is odd since the port has been in the works for at least three years. Add these problems on top of the greedy monetization, and the game is a hard sell outside of its fanbase. So here's hoping Jagex can get all of these issues fixed soon. Otherwise, the recent release for Albion Online is looking much more tempting.

Still, RuneScape is finally available on Android after a very long wait, warts and all, so if you'd like to take it for a spin to see for yourself how it plays on your device, you can grab the install through the Play Store widget below. Just keep in mind that this is a large and demanding game, so the beefier your hardware, the better.