Shield TV devices are widely regarded as some of the best Android TV boxes money can buy. Nvidia's historically been great about software support, too, providing updates for years. A new one is landing today: Shield TV is getting a revamped home screen that looks a bit like the Chromecast with Google TV's.

Functionally, not a whole lot is changing. The main difference Nvidia points to is the new Discover tab, which presents content from across apps that you'll (hopefully) enjoy, based on your preferences. That tab isn't actually present on Google TV — there, that functionality is baked into the home screen. Still, the visual inspiration is clear.

Get some content in ya.

The update is rolling out in to users "with location set to US, Canada, UK, France, Germany or Australia" starting today. Shield owners in Italy and Spain will get a similar redesign that doesn't include the Discover tab. Nvidia anticipates the rollout will be complete by a week from today.