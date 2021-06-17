This story was originally published and last updated .
Playdigious has just revealed that it's bringing Shiro Games' hit real-time strategy game Northgard to Android and iOS sometime soon. While details are light, the publisher has released a new teaser trailer in celebration of this event.
Cold winds are blowing...and with them comes trouble!#Northgard, the popular strategy game by @ShiroGames will soon be conquering your mobile devices!
You can find the new trailer for the mobile version of Northgard in the tweet above, though nothing of importance is shown, so really this video is just a teaser. What we do know is that the game should be coming to mobile soon, and that if you'd like to receive updates as development progresses, you can sign up to a newsletter on the game's official website (at the very bottom of the page).
Hopefully more news will come to light in the coming weeks/months, but until then enjoy speculating how the game will be monetized on mobile. Oh, and if you'd like to pick the title up on PC, the Steam version is currently on sale for 50% off the retail price.
Northgard will land on the Play Store in August
At the tail end of last year, we learned that the popular indie strategy game Northgard would be coming to Android, but no release date was provided at the time, leaving that detail to be announced at a later date. That day is today. We have just learned that Northgard will be officially released on Android on August 24th for $8.99. In addition, the game will be 30% off for those that choose to pre-register through the new Play Store listing.
Of course, if you're interested in what Northgard will have to offer, here are a few bullet points from today's announcement.
- Build your settlement on the newly discovered continent of Northgard
- Assign your vikings to various jobs (Farmer, Warrior, Sailor, Loremaster...)
- Manage your resources carefully and survive harsh winters and vicious foes
- Expand and discover new territory with unique strategic opportunities
- Achieve different victory conditions (Conquest, Fame, Lore, Trading...)
- Play against other Clans with different difficulty levels and personalities
- Includes the following major updates: Ragnarok & Relics
On launch day, fans can also expect the release of six separate DLCs. The Snake, Dragon, Kraken, Horse, Ox, and Lynx downloadable content will be available for $2.99 apiece, or you can snag them in packs of three for $6.99. While these prices are much lower than what's charged on Steam, a $9 game arriving on the Play Store with $14 of DLC in tow on launch day sure leaves a bad taste, especially when you consider that this is a four-year-old game.
Still, I'm sure plenty of fans will be happy to see the arrival of Northgard on Android next month, so if you'd like to pre-register to guarantee 30% off the launch price, you can do so through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
