There are countless options for picking up charging gear for all of your mobile devices these days — or at least, there were — but Anker has always been among the top of the pack. The company has been a mainstay for third-party AC adapters, battery packs, cables, and more for years now. If you're looking to keep powered up both at home and on the go, it's your lucky day. Anker has a wide selection of power banks and chargers on sale as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, perfect for hitting the road this summer.

Staying charged up while on the go is as important as ever, and thankfully, all of Anker's power banks serve that purpose well. You can score a 10,000mAh USB-C power bank for $20 or one of its solar-powered USB-C chargers for as low as $27. If you're looking for a 2-in-1 gadget, the PowerCore Fusion serves as an AC adapter and a 5,000mAh portable charger, perfect for throwing in your hotel bag this summer.

A handful of other devices are also included in this bundle, including a cube-shaped power strip, a 65W USB-C fast charger, and a PowerWave wireless charger. And hey, if you need a 3-pack of Lightning cables for, uh, something, we won't judge. Check out the complete list of products included in the deal below.

As with all of Amazon's daily deals, these prices are only good through the end of the day. So if you've been keeping your eye out for some new charging gear, now's as good a time as ever. Check out all of the available products using the link below.