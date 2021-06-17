The pandemic has put a lot of us in front of screens, but interacting in online meetings is not always an intuitive experience. Although a minor change, Google is doing its bit to make things better by improving the hand raise feature in Meet.

Meet is getting an updated and improved visual icon and animation when someone raises a hand, making it harder for the speaker to miss out on it. That's not all, though. Google will make the tiles of people with raised hands more prominent — your chances of being ignored should be significantly low.

Google is also making a few other changes with respect to raised hands. You'll no longer need to lower your hands as Google will handle that for you after you've got a chance to speak. In case there are multiple raised hands, there will now be a clickable notification showing the total number that will link to an ordered queue of all participants with raised hands.

This feature is being gradually rolled out to all users except those with Google Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic, and personal accounts.