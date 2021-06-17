Whether you enjoy exploring the wilds away from the grid, or you’d like to have an extra power source in case your home’s electricity fails, a portable solar panel is a great tool to help you keep your devices charged up when you need it most. This week, four lucky readers will win an 80W Choetech solar panel, valued at $139.99 a piece.

The solar panel featured in today’s contest is a high-efficiency charging solution with adjustable kickstands that can be used to angle the panel for optimal sun exposure. It’s equipped with four output ports — including one DC output port (18V/4.44A), one PD3.0 Type C port (30W), one QC3.0 fast charging USB port (18W) and one USB output port (5V/2.4A) — plus a 10-in-1 connector adapter kit for even more versatility.

Designed to work with a wide range of devices, Choetech’s portable solar panel is ideal for charging up phones, tablets, laptops, Macbooks Pro, power banks, and it can even be used as an emergency power supply in your home.

While only four Android Police readers will win, the rest of you can still get a Choetech 80W solar panel for $98 ($41.99 off). Just head on over to the official Amazon page, put the solar panel into your cart, and use the coupon code AP30CHOE at checkout. Keep in mind that this discount is only available until the end of Friday, June 25.

The contest will run from June 17, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on June 23, 2021. Four winners will be selected to receive a portable 80W solar panel from Choetech. This contest is only open to participants in the United States.

