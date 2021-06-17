Samsung has seemingly ceased selling last year's flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip2. The current product listing at Samsung's store has been replaced with a disclaimer that "The Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com," directing customers to other options. Meanwhile, Samsung's next foldable is expected to be released later this year in August, and the Z Flip 5G is still available on Samsung's store.

What you'll see at the Samsung Store listing for the Z Fold2.

The wording for the statement on Samsung's Z Fold2 product listing is curious since it doesn't call out the Z Fold2 by name, instead referring to the "Galaxy Fold," the original device that has long been sold out on Samsung's site. However, other changes over the last week or so indicate it's likely true and the disclaimer is just poorly phrased.

We aren't precisely sure when Samsung's product listing stopped selling the Galaxy Z Fold2, but it happened sometime in the last 24 hours. On June 12th, according to the Wayback Archive, the Unlocked, AT&T, and T-Mobile models of the Z Fold 2 had all gone out of stock, leaving only the Verizon and Sprint models for sale and telegraphing this latest development for much of the last week.

Agreeing with the Samsung Store's stock change earlier this week, T-Mobile's product listing for the Z Fold2 is now a redirect, and Verizon lists all colors as out of stock, though AT&T is still selling the phone, and Best Buy claims to have both Unlocked, AT&T, and Verizon models available.

Previously, the Galaxy Z Fold2 saw a permanent $200 price drop, as well as a $100 discount with referrals. The ostensibly ultra-premium Galaxy Z Premier service also recently expanded benefits to Z Fold2 owners to include a set of free deserts that were so-so.

We have reached out to Samsung to confirm the change and whether the phone has been discontinued or not, but the company did not immediately respond to our inquiry. Given that 2/3 US carrier stores no longer sell it, and the stock changes earlier this week, I wouldn't expect if the phone has been discontinued ahead of the new model's launch this summer.