The smartphone market's funny in that we're both seeing the release of some of the most expensive models ever made, while also flagship performance comes to much more affordable handsets. Now the Realme GT is showing just how much you can get for not much cash, with a Snapdragon 888 under the hood and a price tag of just $430.
The phone was first teased at MWC Shanghai this year and has now finally been announced in the Chinese market. Apart from the flagship Qualcomm chip, there are a few other things that make it stand out, including the dual-tone leather variant that's reminiscent of the OnePlus Concept One. There's a 6.43-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED screen for viewing pleasure that boasts of an impressive 360Hz touch sampling rate.
Specs
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|RAM
|8GB/12GB LPDDR5
|Display
|6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
|Battery
|4,500mAh, 65W charging
|Front camera
|16MP f/2.5
|Rear cameras
|64MP wide f/1.8 + 8MP ultrawide f/2.3; FOV 115° + 2MP macro f/2.4
|Connectivity
|5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11.b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM
|OS
|Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|Leather 158.5mm x 73.3mm x 9.1mm, 186.5g; Glass 158.5mm x 73.3mm x 8.4mm, 186g
|Ports
|USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Colors
|White, Blue, Dual-tone leather
|Biometrics
|In-display fingerprint reader
|Miscellaneous
|Dual speakers, Hi-Res certified, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Panorama
|Price
|CNY 2799 (~$432), CNY 3299 (~$510)
The Snapdragon 888 is accompanied by up 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a combination that should deliver excellent performance. There's also a stainless steel VC cooling system that claims to fully cover core heat sources and "significantly" reduce temperatures.
The camera stack is comprised of a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP f/2,4 ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.
Keeping the GT running is a 4,500mAh battery that can be juiced pretty quickly with the 65W fast charger in the box. This is also one of the first phones from Realme running Android 11 out of the box, with Realme UI 2.0 on top.
The Realme GT is currently on sale only in China and has an asking price of CNY 2799 (~$432) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 3299 (~$510) for the 12GB/256GB variant. There's no word on international availability yet, but it may make a trip to markets like Europe in the near future.
Global availability
After being exclusive to China for a few months, the Realme GT is now being introduced in global markets. It's available to purchase in Europe, Thailand, and Russia and more regions like India are to follow very soon.
The 8GB/128GB variant will be on sale for €369 on AliExpress, while the 12GB/256GB one will go for €599 on Amazon. However, Amazon Prime members will be able to grab the phone for a cool €499 during the Prime Day sale.
The first look is always special!
Which one of these do you want us to launch first?
RT & reply with your answers. pic.twitter.com/78bnXGMSvd
— Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 15, 2021
Realme also announced two new smartwatches (Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro), a robot vacuum, and teased its upcoming tablet and laptop at the event.
- Source:
- Realme
