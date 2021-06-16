A lot of homes have bred makeshift offices within the last year and the need for good internet coverage has never been felt more strongly. If you were looking for a good mesh Wi-Fi network to invest in, the Google Wi-Fi router might just be the one for you now — it's not only getting cheaper but also being made available in Canada and Europe.

The availability expansion brings the product to 17 new countries:

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom.

A single unit will cost you £89.99 while a 3-unit pack will only cost you £189.99 — the latter being a more sensible purchase if you plan to cover a large area (about 250 sq. meters).

The Google Wi-Fi is also getting a price cut in the US market, although we don't have the specifics yet. It currently costs $99 for a 1-pack and $199 for a 3-pack — we'd expect savings of at least $10 on either. It's not a lot but an honest discount.

Google still sells its more expensive Nest Wi-Fi router, but you might not want to spend as much if you're not too keen on having a built-in speaker and Google Assistant in your router.