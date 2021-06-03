This story was originally published and last updated .
Google Pay has come a long way over the years, most recently with a complete redesign now under its belt. Not too long ago we crossed an eagerly anticipated milestone for the mobile payment app, with the service finally surpassing more than 3,000 banks in the US, and now it's adding 13 more.
With 3,000 banks now in the rear-view mirror, we'll need to start counting down to the next milestone. Of course, with more than 5,000 total financial establishments in the United States, there's still plenty of room to grow. If you've been waiting for your bank to gain support for Google Pay, check out the list of newly-added institutions below to see if yours made the list.
- Arbor Bank (NE)
- Coastal States Bank (SC)
- Craft Bank (GA)
- Credit Sesame
- Dakota Community Bank & Trust, National Association (SC)
- Farm Bureau Family Credit Union (MI)
- First Neighbor Bank (IL)
- Freedom Bank (TX)
- Hickam Federal Credit Union (HI)
- Jifiti
- Peoples State Bank (IA)
- Shazam
- Sightline
- The Hill-Dodge Banking Company (IL)
- Tomo
12 more
Google's latest additions to the Pay bank family may not represent the big landmark of our last tally, but when it comes to a service like this expanding to support more and more institutions we figure: the more, the merrier.
- Bank of Buffalo (KY)
- BayBank (MI)
- Clinchfield Federal Credit Union (TN)
- First Community Bank and Trust (IL)
- First National Bank Minnesota (MN)
- Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association (MO)
- Prairie Community Bank (IL)
- Teachers Credit Union (IN)
- Teachers Credit Union (WI)
- Torrington Savings Bank (CT)
- U.S. Century Bank
- United Consumers Credit Union (MO)
Latest 8
Some financial services companies would see that 3,000 figure and start resting on their laurels. But Google Pay? Nah, bruh, that's just the signal that it's time to get beast mode engaged. We're only a few days removed from the last dozen new banks Pay added, and now it's already following that up with a good eight more. Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know. Turn off the lights, and I'll glow.
- Abington Bank (MA)
- First Bank of Highland Park (IL)
- Insouth Bank (TN)
- Minster Bank (MO)
- Mountain Valley Bank, NA (WV)
- Powerco Federal Credit Union (GA)
- TrustTexas Bank, SSB (TX)
- Westmark Federal Credit Union (ID)
16 more
You add 16 banks. What do you get? Another day older and deeper in BANKS. Google Pay loves banks in a way that's purer and truer than any love you've ever known. It cares about them. They're its children. And it will not stop until they are all working with Pay. Or maybe it might — I don't know. Banks!
- Astera Credit Union (MI)
- BILT
- BTC Bank (MO)
- Bank of Tioga (ND)
- Bank of Versailles (MO)
- Chattanooga Federal Employees Credit Union (TN)
- Emerald Credit Union (OH)
- Farmers Trust & Savings Bank (Buffalo Center, IA)
- Farmers Trust & Savings Bank (Spencer, IA)
- GNBank, N.A. (KS)
- Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union (TX)
- Jassby
- Parkway Bank & Trust Co. (IL)
- Peninsula Federal Credit Union (MI)
- Waumandee State Bank (WI)
- Yotta
Latest 13
What even is a bank? Did you ever think about it? It's like a house for money, but houses cost money, so where does the money come from to build the house for this money? And, like, does money get homesick when you keep it for too long, and you're actually doing something kind by spending it? Mmm, this is a good burrito.
- Alliance Bank (TX)
- BAC Community Bank (CA)
- BANK (IA)
- Beneficial State Bank (CA)
- Choice Financial Group (ND)
- Cloverbelt Credit Union (WI)
- First State Bank & Trust Company (TX)
- Great Oaks Bank(GA)
- Infuze Credit Union (MO)
- Kanza bank (KS)
- Mineola Community Bank (TX)
- Splitwise
- Westfield Bank (OH)
As always, you can grab the latest version of Google Pay from the Play Store using the link below or from APK Mirror.
