Google has been in the hardware game for some time now, but it has yet to establish a physical presence in retail to compete with Apple outside of a handful of pop-up stores. That changes tomorrow, as the company is finally opening its first storefront in New York City. If you've been looking to pick up a brand-new Pixel phone — or just a Google-branded basketball — all you'll need to do is head to Chelsea.

Expectations are high for Google's first retail space. After all, this is an area Apple has dominated in for years, without much competition from other tech giants. Microsoft gave it a shot throughout the last decade, but the company threw in the towel last year. Meanwhile, Samsung has flirted with the idea of opening up a store for its products, with four "Experience Stores" found in the US.

Google’s first ever retail store opens tomorrow in NYC! 😃Friendly staff ready to answer your questions

🎨A full selection of products and product colors

🤩Interactive exhibits Learn more: https://t.co/0GzeJNuCtQ NYC Dept of Consumer Affairs Lic. Nos: 2099131-DCA, 2099133-DCA pic.twitter.com/zLihiMBbba — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 16, 2021

Google promises an "experience" of its own, with interactive exhibits and hands-on areas where you can test out its gear for yourself. A full staff will also be on hand to answer any questions you might have while shopping. The company is really pushing the "NYC" element of its store, with various Chelsea-branded accessories and a trailer that jazzes up an old Broadway show tune.

As part of the ramp-up to launch, we sent AP contributor Max Weinbach to check out the store yesterday evening to snap some pics for us and get an early look at how Google has set up its new location. It definitely deviates from the vibe you would expect from an Apple store, with special areas designed to sell you on all the conveniences Google products can bring into your life. It also offers events to learn about various Pixel features, in addition to customer support and repairs for your devices. Check out a ton of photos from the store below.

The store officially opens up tomorrow, June 17th, in the Port Authority Commerce Building at 111 Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, New York City. I know I'll be planning out my trip so I can go snatch up that spiffy-looking basketball.