Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, and now that E3 is over, things are a little slow, but luckily I still have some worthwhile sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Planescape: Torment, one of the more popular CRPGs out there, and it's currently $8 off. Next up is Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, a well-reviewed third-person shooter. Last but not least is SPHAZE, a gorgeous sci-fi puzzler that's easily worth the current asking price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 23 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Box Code $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Speed Ball $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fight Premium: Sword Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Offline Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Smart Notify Unlocker $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- 7 World Wonders For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Handy Surveying $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG 2D $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hyperspace Delivery Service $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Baked - Dark Android Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PieCons Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blackdiant Yellow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Garis Light - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Squirrel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments