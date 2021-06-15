YouTube TV isn't as affordable as it used to be and if you're a subscriber, you surely wouldn't mind getting some more bang for your buck, right? Fortunately for you, Google is feeling generous and handing out free TiVo Stream 4K dongles (worth $40) — most likely in reaction to the service being blocked on Roku.

Google doesn't explicitly spell out its reasons for this offer in the promo email users are receiving now; it's probably just another perk of being a YouTube TV subscriber and should prepare everyone for the arrival of 4K streaming. According to 9to5Google, some subscribers are even getting the Chromecast with Google TV ($50) too — not the first time it's happening.

"To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great watch experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional new add-on service coming soon!), we want to offer you a free TiVo® Stream 4K device."

We're unsure on what basis Google is deciding which goodie a subscriber will get, but the email mentions the promo is available only until July 2, or while supplies last. If you're a current subscriber and have made at least one valid payment towards the subscription, it looks like you'll be eligible for the offer and should expect to receive the email.