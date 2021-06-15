Telegram is getting better all the time thanks in part to a beta program that allows users to test new features and provide feedback. Version 7.8 of the app has just reached beta, bringing with it new options for video calls and customization.
Anyone engaging in a group voice chat can now start a video broadcast or share their screen. If you want to try this out, the name of the chat needs to have #vid in it.
Next, tap the overflow (⋮) button while in the group and you'll find the option to either start recording or screen sharing. You can use these features in any group, but users who aren't in the beta will only get audio, and won't see you or your screen.
Finally, gradient backgrounds have gotten a minor makeover, shifting colors as you send messages. To use this, head into appearance settings and find the background menu. If you pick one of the colorful backgrounds, tapping the color button will let you add extra shades to it, making a gradient. For the shifting to work when sending messages, you'll need to have at least three colors selected.
This is looking like a solid update to Telegram, especially with the inclusion of screen sharing which will get the platform on a par with some competitors and ahead of others. Hopefully, it will roll out to the stable version soon.
- Thanks:
- Nick
